The Oklahoma State Department of Health is warning people about a very unpleasant intestinal infection making the rounds across the country and here in Oklahoma.
Health experts are saying that the illness is being caused by a parasite and is extremely uncomfortable but treatable.
This recent uptick in cases has the OSDH asking local doctors to be on alert. Oklahoma State Epidemiologist Jolianne Stone said, " Cyclospora is a diarrheal illness that is caused by a parasite, and it is common in many undeveloped countries."
OSDH officials say that as they track more cases, there working with the CDC (Center for Disease Control) on potential links to cases in other states.
Aaron Wendelboe with OU Health says, " Cyclosporiasis is usually diarrhea that last for maybe a week but could go as long as a month, it sometimes even has relapses...the illness is not believed to be spread person-to-person, typically is waterborne or foodborne.... then some are just sporadic and we don't know what its linked to."
Wendelboe advises that it's important to wash your fruits and vegetables, wash your cutting boards and knives with soap and water to avoid cross contamination.
People of all ages are at a risk of infection, but young children and older adults are at the risk of more severe cases. If you have symptoms go to your doctor for treatment and Wedelboe points out that it is treatable with antibiotics.
follow link to other OSDH stories:
Watch Out For those mosquitoes OSDH offers protective tips to avoid West Nile | Health | city-sentinel.com
Oklahoma awarded $1.2 million in American Rescue Plan funds from ASPR to strengthen the Medical Reserve Corps | Funding targets community health and health equity needs | Government/Opinion | city-sentinel.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.