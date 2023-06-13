Corvallis, Oregon –- Oregon State University will graduate more than 7,300 students during ceremonies Saturday, June 17 at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and Sunday, June 18 at Oregon State University-Cascades in Bend.
In all, 7,338 graduates will receive 7,583 degrees.
There will be 238 students receiving two degrees, two receiving three degrees and one receiving four degrees. Oregon State’s 2023 graduates represent 34 of Oregon’s 36 counties, 50 states and 71 countries.
In addition, The City Sentinel - Oklahoma City spied, in a compilation of information provided by the communications office for Oregon State, more than a dozen young Oklahomans are among the graduates at either Corvallis on Saturday or Bend on Sunday.
The graduates will add to the ranks of Oregon State alumni, who have earned 287,469 degrees over the university’s 154-year history.
For more information about commencement events, visit https://commencement.oregonstate.edu/ and https://osucascades.edu/commencement.
Oklahomans graduating this June from Oregon State, their hometowns and their majors include:
Blanchard: Madeline Gray, Bachelor of Science, Botany.
Edmond: Mikaila Martin, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.
Grove: Kathleen Childress, Bachelor of Science, Fisheries and Wildlife Sciences; Keely McLaughlin, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art.
Lawton: Cortney Short, Master of Health Physics, Radiation Health Physics.
Moore: Nathanael Martinez, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.
Norman: Justin Burkhead, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude, Horticulture.
Oklahoma City: Brandon Gotcher, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Jessica Thaxton, Bachelor of Science, Summa Cum Laude, Digital Communication Arts.
Stillwater: Mason Stephenson, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science.
Tulsa: Jared Dargan, Bachelor of Science, Computer Science; Elizabeth Hickman, Bachelor of Science, Horticulture; Medelin Kant, Master of Science, Forest Ecosystems and Society.
Notes: Oregon State University is one of only three universities in the nation designated as a land, sea, space and sun grant institution. The University serves Oregon, America and the world by working on today’s pressing issues. According to the university's communications team, "Our more than 34,000 students come from across the globe, and our programs operate in every Oregon county. Oregon State receives more research funding than all of the state’s comprehensive public universities combined. At our campuses in Corvallis and Bend, marine research center in Newport and top-ranked Ecampus online degree programs, we excel at shaping today’s students into tomorrow’s leaders." Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel - Oklahoma City, prepared this story for posting, and selected the photographs used with the story.
