Oklahoma City – Not that often, in recent decades, have conservative leaders in Oklahoma (or anywhere else, for that matter), had reasons to applaud a wave of United States Supreme Court ruling on matters of nationwide consequence. Friday, June 30 proved an exception to the rule, as
Markwayne Mullin, Oklahoma’s junior U.S. Senator, celebrated the justices 6-3 ruling in ‘Biden v. Nebraska’.
His staff press release in the matter cheered that the ruling overturned “President Biden’s student loan cancellation scheme, which would transfer up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower onto taxpayers, costing over $300 billion.”
Mullin pointed out, “The Court has ruled: Joe Biden's cheap political attempt to transfer the financial burden of student loans to millions of hard-working taxpayers was an abuse of executive power.”
U.S. Senator James Lankford also applauded the 'Biden v. Nebraska' outcome.
On his Senate website, the state's senior senator said:
“Cancelling student debt sounds easy, and everyone likes ‘free money,’ but it is actually not free, it is a bill that someone else has to pay. President Biden tried to give away almost half-a-trillion-dollars to a few while handing the bill to the rest of Americans who are already facing high inflation costs due to Biden’s out-of-control spending.
“Families who worked two jobs in college, or never attended college should not have to pay someone else’s student loan debt. The Supreme Court stated today what we already know is clear in the Constitution, Congress writes the laws and agencies can’t just rewrite them to fit a political agenda.”
Also on Friday, U.S. Congressman Kevin Hern of Tulsa joined the chorus to hail the 'Nebraska' outcome. In a statement from his office sent to The City Sentinel, the chairman of said:
“Forgiving student loans is not under the jurisdiction of the President of the United States ... The Supreme Court sided with the American taxpayers and rejected President Biden’s student loan bailout, which would have been the most reprehensible transfer of wealth away from the working class that our country has ever seen. I applaud their decision.”
Many news sources (and, to be sure, conservatives in general) have pointed out repeatedly that Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, in July 2021, that the executive branch lacked the authority to unilaterally cancel student debt.
(See this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6HsT_TUvkU )
In a news story after the loan decisions, National Review pointed directly to the words of “the California Democrat,” who had said this: “People think that the President of the United States has the power for debt forgiveness. He does not. He can postpone. He can delay. But he does not have that power. That has to be an act of Congress.”
(https://www.nationalreview.com/news/supreme-court-strikes-down-bidens-student-loan-forgiveness-order/?utm_source=email&utm_medium=breaking&utm_campaign=newstrack&utm_term=31952534 )
President Biden himself, once upon a time, said much the same thing, but was persuaded to advance an aggressive expansion of executive authority to create the loan bailout.
Some left-of-center policy analysts warned months ago that the Biden effort was doomed from the first.
The sustained conservative argument against the Biden approach was that the president knew his maneuver would not, ultimately, be approved in judicial review.
On the economic side of the equation, an argument often repeated was that it was hard to argue that shifting the loan costs of 13 percent of the population onto the 87 percent of Americans who are not carrying student loans could not be defined as having a neutral public policy purpose.
U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, introduced “The Free Market Mortgage Act of 2023” back in March, in an effort to offset the Biden moves to expand presidential powers.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/introducing-the-free-market-mortgage-act-of-2023----column/article_752adbec-e9c3-11ed-af6f-37af9563525e.html )
Just weeks ago, Biden wrote (in an overview of legislative efforts to advance fiscal restraint): "Time and time again the Biden Administration has used the power of the pen and executive agencies to bypass Congress and fundamentally change how our country operates. We should not be punishing fiscally responsible home buyers while redistributing wealth. My legislation prevents the Biden Administration from implementing this reckless rule."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/business/regulation-run-down----commentary/article_60e77cbe-111c-11ee-b066-cba06ef0c4f7.html )
In the end, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for a united “conservative” majority that the arguments of Biden’s Education Secretary could not stand. Instead, the Constitution and the HEROES legislation (which aimed to combat the student learning deficit-legacy of COVID among other things) “requires that Congress speak clearly before a department secretary can unilaterally alter large sections of the American economy.”
Roberts wrote: '“The Secretary asserts that the HEROES Act grants him the authority to cancel $430 billion of student loan principal. It does not.”
The chief justice said:
“We hold today that the Act allows the Secretary to ‘waive or modify’ existing statutory or regulatory provisions applicable to financial assistance programs under the Education Act, not to rewrite that statute from the ground up.”
Roberts and the majority reached their decision although individual plaintiffs wanting to stop the Biden procedures lacked standing, the state of Missouri could bring sue to stop it.
The “liberal” wing of the Court – Elena Kagan, Sonia Sotomayor and Ketanji Brown Jackson -- dissented in the loan case.
The trio, who have generally defended expansive judicial rulings on the Leftward-side of constitutional debate – have in several recent decisions (in 2022 and 2023) decried the conservative efforts to bring jurisprudence back to the actual text of the Constitution itself.
U.S. Representative Josh Brecheen, R-Oklahoma, was disappointed in a ruling earlier in the weeks (on a North Carolina case) that he and other conservatives believe will underline state-level efforts to assure election integrity, going forward.
However, as the High Court issued its final decisions for the 2022-23, Brecheen commented, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel:
“In the last two days, conservatives have scored major wins, as the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the First Amendment, religious liberty, and against racial discrimination,” the first-term Republican from Coalgate said.
“American taxpayers should also applaud the fact the Supreme Court struck down President Biden’s unconstitutional student loan bailout, which would have been a $400 billion+ transfer of wealth from the working class to some of the most well-off Americans. I am glad to see the Supreme Court stand up for freedom and Americans’ constitutional rights. [Friday, June 30] is a day for all Americans to celebrate.”
Note: Pat McGuigan, editor emeritus for The City Sentinel, has covered the Oklahoma congressional delegation regularly since 1990. He has covered constitutional and educational issues regularly since 1980. His time in journalism began in the 1970s, first as a high school student covering sports, and then at Oklahoma State University, where he wrote commentaries for The Daily O’Collegian in the late 1970s.
