Oklahoma City – State Senator Mary Boren, D-Norman, authored Senate Resolution 3, celebrating the Twenty-Fifth anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the flag of Ireland, and Saint Patrick’s Day.
The resolution was adopted by the Oklahoma State Senate on Monday, March 13.
“The Good Friday Agreement brought lasting peace in Northern Ireland and was a result of bipartisan support at the state and federal level,” Boren said.
“As we celebrate the 25th anniversary of this agreement in April, may we all be reminded of its considerable success and the historic progress that it made for Irish people.”
Boren serves as one of several co-chairs of the bipartisan, bicameral American Irish State Legislators Caucus in Oklahoma. The caucus has 52 members to date and was formed as a result of a nationwide initiative to have an American Irish State Legislative Caucus in all 50 states.
“Throughout Oklahoma, Irish Heritage is celebrated in parades, festivals, musical performances, dances, parades, and pubs,” Boren said.
“Our caucus enjoys learning more about Irish history and about our state’s deep ties to our sister nation. One inspiring story is the Choctaw Nation’s great gift to the Irish during the potato famine, which is commemorated in the ‘Kindred Spirits’ sculpture in Cork, Ireland. With the upcoming anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and St. Patrick’s Day later this week, there is no better time to celebrate Irish history and heritage.”
The Belfast Agreement – popularly known as the Good Friday Agreement – was forged in 1998 between Protestant and Catholic leaders in Northern Ireland. “The Troubles” were the popular designation for the violence and stife that divided communities in the North of the Emerald Isle for three decades.
That agreement – forged among all factions of the previous divisions – provided for an elected Northern Ireland Assembly, cross-border cooperative procedures between the government of the Nortrh and South, and anticipated future cooperation.
The first all-Ireland referendum since 1918 was then held several weeks later. Voters across all of Ireland approved the accord (94 percent in the South, 71 percent in the North) on May 22, 1998.
Credit for the then-unique coalition the agreement is often given to the late Ian Paisley, a Protestant minister, and Martin McGuinness, a Catholic layman. Religious leaders in both the North and the South of Ireland gave strong support to the process of reconciliation and remembrance that Paisley and McGuinness forged. After decades of literal and rhetorical disagreements, the pair sought common ground in the 1990s. The amity grew so apparent that reporters eventually dubbed them "The Chuckle Brothers" for their manifest affection and mutual respect as Ireland transitioned.
In Oklahoma, all legislators are welcome to join the caucus, regardless of if they are of Irish descent. Boren’s co-chairs include Democratic Oklahoma City Senators Carri Hicks and Kay Floyd, along with Republican State Representatives Terry O’Donnell of Catoosa, and Clay Staires of Skiatook, and Mark McBride of Moore, as well as Democratic state Reps. John Waldron of Tulsa, and Forrest Bennett of Oklahoma City.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper adapted this story from a press release provided by Oklahoma State Legislative communications staff. McGuigan added details (in italics, above) giving a “wee sketch” of the substance and significance of the Good Friday Accords.
