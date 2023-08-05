Oklahoma City -- State Representative Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle, on Friday (August 4) released a statement regarding recent comments she made about the Tulsa Race Massacre.
Her statement, sent to The City Sentinel newspaper, began:
"Recently, comments I made about the Tulsa Race Massacre were published in a story regarding the impact of House Bill 1775 on education curriculum in Oklahoma. I want to take the opportunity today to clarify those comments.
"The Tulsa Race Massacre is a well-established and tragic part of Oklahoma history.
"My comments were in no way meant to downplay the horror of this event nor to say that it did not have anything to do with race. It is a well-established historical fact that the Tulsa Race Massacre was motivated by race.”
Rep. Conley concluded her clarification, saying:
"I was attempting to convey that I can never know another individual's true intent because I cannot think their thoughts, nor was I alive during the time this event happened. I would like to apologize for any hurt caused by my statements; that was never my intent.
"We must all work together as a state to examine the root causes of these traumatic events in our history and find solutions that help us move forward.
"I believe that the history of our state and nation should be taught fully, the good and the bad, so we can confront the difficult challenges of our past, and work together toward a unified future."
