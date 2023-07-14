Oklahoma City – Rep. Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, has been elected to lead the Education Committee of the Southern Legislative Conference (SLC).
She has served as vice chair of the regional committee since 2021.
Baker, a former teacher, leads the state House Common Education Committee.
"This nomination by my regional peers is not only a personal honor, but this speaks to advancements in education policy the Oklahoma Legislature has accomplished that are being recognized at a national level and applauded by our southern partners," Baker said.
The mission of the SLC is to promote and strengthen intergovernmental cooperation among its 15 member states.
As leader of the SLC Education Committee, which comprises members from each of the 15 states, Baker will guide the committee’s policy focus and projects.
Recent policy issues addressed by the committee include parental rights in education, improvement of literacy and mathematics achievement, graduation pathways and requirements, and the importance of strong school leadership and discipline within schools.
A State House press release sent to The City Sentinel said that in her new role, Baker “will highlight work by the Oklahoma Legislature that has increased overall education funding and teacher pay to historic levels as well as a continued focus on improving student outcomes and workforce readiness.”
She pointed to legislation passed this year that will increase literacy instruction in public schools, revisions to teacher/leader effectiveness measures, improvements to school security, additional scholarship funds for those pursuing a teaching degree to help ensure all classrooms have a highly qualified teacher, and more.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/oklahoma-legislature-sends-historic-education-package-to-governor-kevin-stitt/article_c482d4d0-f67d-11ed-95c4-d3f4d6a0373f.html )
In the press release narrative, “This builds on legislation passed in prior years that improves a teacher's ability to achieve micro-credentials in key subject areas and incentives for those pursuing degrees in critical fields such as nursing, engineering and teaching.”
Notes: Rhonda Baker serves District 60 in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. Her district includes part of Canadian County. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper prepared this article for posting, working from a state House press release.
