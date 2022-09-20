Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through September 19. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School Record Points Prv
1. Bixby (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Union (3-0) 24 2
3. Jenks (2-1) 20 3
4. Moore (3-0) 18 4
5. Mustang (2-1) 8 NR
Others receiving votes: Owasso 6. Enid 2. Norman North 2.
Class 6A Division II
School Record Points Prv
1. Stillwater (8) (3-0) 40 1
2. Deer Creek-Edmond (3-0) 27 2
3. Choctaw (3-0) 22 3
4. B.T. Washington (1-2) 11 T4
5. Muskogee (3-0) 9 T4
Others receiving votes: Lawton 6. Sand Springs 5.
Class 5A
School Record Points Prv
1. McAlester (6) (3-0) 77 1
2. Del City (2) (3-0) 69 2
3. McGuinness (3-0) 60 3
4. Coweta (3-0) 56 5
5. Guthrie (4-0) 49 6
6. Collinsville (3-0) 47 4
7. Grove (3-0) 32 7
8. Carl Albert (2-2) 19 8
9. Noble (2-1) 10 9
10. Sapulpa (2-1) 7 NR
(tie) Lawton Mac (2-1) 7 10
Others receiving votes: Tulsa Rogers 3. Elgin 2. Claremore 1. Piedmont 1.
Class 4A
School Record Points Prv
1. Cushing (7) (3-0) 79 2
2. Tuttle (1) (2-1) 71 1
3. Clinton (2-1) 58 4
4. Poteau (2-1) 56 5
5. Wagoner (1-2) 50 3
6. Bethany (3-0) 41 7
7. Broken Bow (2-1) 24 8
8. Newcastle (3-0) 22 10
9. Hilldale (2-1) 19 6
10. Elk City (3-1) 10 9
Others receiving votes: Chickasha 4. Blanchard 4. Ada 2.
Class 3A
School Record Points Prv
1. Verdigris (5) (3-0) 76 2
2. Metro Christian (3-0) 68 3
3. Lincoln Christian (2) (3-1) 64 1
4. Heritage Hall (1) (2-1) 58 4
5. Perkins-Tryon (2-1) 39 8
6. Cascia Hall (2-1) 34 6
7. Stigler (4-0) 32 7
8. Marlow (2-1) 22 5
9. Lone Grove (3-0) 15 NR
10. Plainview (2-1) 12 10
Others receiving votes: Kingfisher 9. Sulphur 4. Berryhill 3. Seminole 2. Central 2.
Class 2A
School Record Points Prv
1. Washington (7) (3-0) 79 1
2. Rejoice Christian School (1) (3-0) 72 2
3. Crossings Christian Academy (3-0) 54 3
4. Eufaula (2-1) 42 5
5. Vian (1-2) 32 6
6. Millwood (2-1) 30 7
7. Pawhuska (3-1) 28 8
8. Vinita (3-0) 23 9
9. Beggs (1-2) 20 4
10. Victory Christian (1-2) 18 10
Others receiving votes: Prague 14. Sequoyah-Claremore 8. Kiefer 7. Davis 5. Oklahoma Christian 4. Hennessey 3. Chandler 1.
Class 1A
School Record Points Prv
1. Ringling (6) (3-0) 74 1
2. Gore (1) (4-0) 67 2
3. Fairview (3-0) 60 3
3. Tonkawa (3-0) 60 4
5. Hominy (1) (3-0) 52 5
6. Cashion (1-2) 34 6
7. Colcord (3-0) 33 7
8. Pawnee (3-0) 17 8
9. Crescent (3-0) 16 9
10. Minco (4-0) 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Woodland 8. Hinton 4. Quapaw 2. Burns Flat-Dill City 1.
Class B
School Record Points Prv
1. Oklahoma Bible (3) (4-0) 32 5
2. Shattuck (3) (2-0) 27 2
3. Laverne (1) (3-1) 25 3
4. Seiling (2-1) 18 1
5. Dewar (1) (2-0) 15 4
Others receiving votes: Garber 1. Waurika 1. Regent Prep 1.
Class C
School Record Points Prv
1. Timberlake (7) (3-0) 35 1
2. Tipton (3-0) 29 2
3. Waynoka (3-0) 26 3
4. Maud (3-0) 14 4
5. Thackerville (1) (0-3) 5 NR
Others receiving votes: Wesleyan Christian 4. Geary 2. Oaks 2. Ryan 2. Watts 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.