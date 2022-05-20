Oklahoma City – House Democrats released several statements about House Bill 4465, which sets the State Department of Education budget for Fiscal Year 2023
H.B. 4465 increased common education funding by half a percent.
In final House passage on Wednesday (May 18), the measure prevailed on a vote of 77-13.
In all, 10 House members did not vote ("excused") on the final roll call in the House. Those not voting included members of both parties.
The measure has moved to the state Senate, where it is expected to prevail.
In a Senate Appropriations and Budget Joint Committee vote on Tuesday (May 17), the education budget garnered 15-4 support.
Following are the comments of four House Democrats, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations:
Rep. Melissa Provenzano, D-Tulsa:
“A half-percent increase for the common education budget when the state budget has grown by nearly a billion dollars falls short of the needs of our public schools and the 700,000 students they serve. Once distributed among the line-item projects funded in the budget, the half-percent increase won’t make it to our public school districts. Due to global inflation caused by the pandemic, operation costs are at an all-time high. If we can give an international, multi-billion dollar company $700 million, surely we can find a way to help our community school districts manage rising costs.”
Rep. Trish Ranson, D-Stillwater:
“An incremental investment in common education is necessary to give students the stability they need. Instead, we’re told ‘not this year.’ A budget held flat is a cut when considering the current inflation rate. Our districts have to make tough decisions that affect the learning of our students. We cannot hope for economic development in this state without simultaneously investing in our children’s education.”
Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman:
“This budget provides a slight increase in appropriations for common and higher education, while the state has more money than in past legislative sessions. The half-percent increase isn’t enough to help public schools navigate inflation and the scars from historic funding cuts in the not-so-distant past. Progress takes investment, and this budget simply doesn’t do enough to invest in our teachers, support staff, and classrooms.”
Rep. John Waldron, D-Tulsa:
“I am not against education spending. I am against inadequate education spending.”
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
