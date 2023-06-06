Oklahoma's Statewide Virtual Charter School Board has voted 3-2 to approve America's first religious charter school.
The historic vote came on Monday, June 5.
Governor Kevin Stitt posted the following statement applauding the Board’s vote:
"I applaud the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board’s courage to approve the authorization for St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School.
"This is a win for religious liberty and education freedom in our great state, and I am encouraged by these efforts to give parents more options when it comes to their child’s education.”
In his statement, posted at the chief executive’s website, Stitt said:
"Oklahomans support religious liberty for all and support an increasingly innovative educational system that expands choice. ... [W]ith the nation watching, our state showed that we will not stand for religious discrimination."
