Oklahoma State Capitol (September 11, 2023) -- Today, on the Twenty-second anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Governor Kevin Stitt ordered all American and Oklahoman flags on state property to be lowered to half-staff.
The state chief executive officer held a remembrance ceremony at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial alongside General Thomas Mancino and Oklahoma State Fire Marshal Keith Bryant.
Governor Stitt's prepared remarks:
"Thank you for joining us today.
"Twenty-two years ago was a day that forever changed the course of history.
"The attacks occurred far from Oklahoma soil, but the impact was felt immediately and deeply across our nation and within our own communities.
"2,977 innocent lives were taken, including 7 Oklahomans, and countless more were affected in the aftermath of the attacks.
"Mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, friends, and colleagues perished, and it’s a profound reminder of the cost of hatred and violent extremism.
"Amid the darkness and devastation, we’re reminded of the heroes who emerged from the rubble.
"To this day, we hear stories of courageous Americans who exemplified the true spirit of our nation, and it’s an honor to continue our national tradition of paying tribute to the police, firefighters, and emergency personnel who worked tirelessly to rescue survivors and save lives.
"We’re doing this ceremony today at the Oklahoma Veterans Memorial as a physical reminder of the profound connection between the events of 9/11 and the men and women who have served our nation with unwavering dedication.
"This place reminds us that freedom comes at a cost.
"Today, we’re reminded that Oklahoma is no stranger to adversity either— and we know what it takes to overcome the forces of evil.
"After the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995, New York sent firefighters to help us pick up the pieces in the wake of one of our darkest hours.
"And in the days following 9/11, Oklahoma repaid that debt by sending firefighters of our own to assist in the recovery efforts.
"And as we stand here two decades later, it still feels like yesterday to many of us who lived through it— but we still reaffirm our promise to never forget.
"We remember not only for ourselves but for the entire generation that grew up in the shadow of 9/11, a generation that didn’t witness the horror firsthand.
"Because for them, 9/11 is not a memory but a story passed down from you and me.
"We showed the world that in the face of tragedy, we come together and emerge stronger.
"In the wake of 9/11, we transcended the differences of race, religion, background, and creed— we came together as one nation, under God, united in the face of adversity.
"Thank you again for joining us here today.
"God bless you, may God bless America, and may God continue to bless the great State of Oklahoma."
