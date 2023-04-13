cutline:
Dr. Katherine Curry, a long-time professor at Oklahoma State University (focused on school administration) as his Cabinet Secretary of Education. Professional Photo of Dr. Curry.
Oklahoma City -- Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Wednesday (April 12) the appointment of Dr. Katherine Curry as Secretary of Education following Executive Order 2023-08.
The Secretary of Education oversees 41 boards, agencies, and commissions including the Governor’s Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Council, the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, the State Board of Career Technology and Education, and the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board.
"Katherine brings a wealth of experience to oversee the many different areas of education across the state, including higher education and career tech. I look forward to her leadership and service as we work towards making Oklahoma a Top Ten state in education," said Governor Stitt in a press release posted on his official government website.
"I'm excited to partner with Governor Stitt in his pursuit of making Oklahoma Education Top Ten," said Dr. Curry.
"Oklahoma has some of the best teachers in the nation, and I look forward to walking alongside these educators to continue creating the strongest educational ecosystem in the country."
Katherine Curry earned her undergraduate degree from West Texas State University in 1984 before earning her masters in educational administration from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in 2002. She later obtained a doctorate in Educational Administration, Curriculum, and Supervision in 2011 from the University of Oklahoma.
She taught high school English in Texas for three years before moving into administrative positions at the building and district levels.
After a graduate research position at OU, Dr. Curry accepted a tenure track faculty position at Oklahoma State University in 2011. At OSU, she taught masters and doctoral courses in the College of Education and Human Sciences, most recently as a professor and program coordinator of the Educational Leadership/School Administration Program.
"I am excited to have Dr. Curry on our team," said State Superintendent Ryan Walters.
"The governor and I are passionate about improving K-12 for all students, improving higher education, and supporting our great teachers to make Oklahoma a Top Ten state for education. We are all committed to transparency and accountability to ensure all education institutions are in line with Oklahoma values."
Dr. Curry has been recognized for her teaching and scholarship through over a dozen awards and nominations through her career.
Most recently, she was nominated for the Spring 2023 OSU Regents Distinguished Excellence in Teaching Award and was nominated four years in a row for OSU-Tulsa’s President’s Outstanding Teaching Award. She received the International Education Faculty Excellence Award in 2018.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel prepared this story for posting. McGuigan holds ten teacher certifications. During his studies at Oklahoma State University, he directed the “Schools and American Society” program, reporting to the late Dr. Dan Selakovich in the Curriculum & Instruction department of the College of Education. In 1980, he was named the Outstanding Graduate Teaching Assistant, first in Education and then for the entire university. McGuigan was nominated for the award by student members of the Oklahoma Education Association.
