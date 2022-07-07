Oklahoma City -- In a video sent statewide and provided to The Oklahoma City Sentinel on Thursday, July 7, Governor Kevin Stitt called for a special audit of the Tulsa Public Schools.
Stitt acted, he said, at the request of two school board members. He wants the state Auditor & Inspector to explore "the potential mishandling of public funds."
Stitt also sent a letter to State Auditor & Inspector Cindy Byrd. A copy of that letter can be read here:
(https://oklahoma.gov/content/dam/ok/en/governor/documents/220707%20Stitt%20LTR%20to%20Byrd%20%20re%20TPS%20Audit.pdf)
Stitt received a letter from two members of the Tulsa Public Schools Baord, District 4's E'Lena Ashley and District 3's Dr. Jennettie Marshall.
A copy of that letter can be read here:
The transript of a video message from the state's chief executive, can be viewed here:
In the video, Governor Stitt said:
Hey Oklahoma, Governor Kevin Stitt here.
I wanted to update you directly with some news.
At the request of two Tulsa School Board members, today I am calling for a special audit of Tulsa Public Schools and the potential mishandling of public funds.
As one of the largest districts in the state, TPS received over $200 million in COVID federal relief funds.
TPS also stayed closed the longest, over 300 days.
Board members, parents, students, and teachers deserve to know how that money was spent.
I am also concerned that TPS may have violated state law, specifically [House Bill] 1775, which bans public schools from teaching critical race theory.
Specifically, the bill prohibits teaching that “one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex.”
I firmly believe that not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to define and divide young Oklahomans by their race or sex.
Let’s teach students – not indoctrinate them.
I have every confidence in State Auditor Cindy Byrd, who is also conducting a financial audit of the State Department of Education which I called for last year.
To be Top Ten in education, parents need to know exactly what’s going on in their child’s school and in their child’s classrooms.
As governor, I will always – ALWAYS – stand with parents.
We will get to the bottom of what’s going on in Tulsa Public Schools.
Thank you, God Bless you, and God Bless the great state of Oklahoma.
