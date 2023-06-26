Washington, D.C. – Oklahoma Congressman Josh Brecheen issued a statement concerning Saturday’s one-year anniversary of the historic Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling, where the Supreme Court correctly found that the Constitution does not confer a right to an abortion.
“This week we celebrate the thousands of children who are alive because of the historic Dobbs decision, which corrected the Court’s unconstitutional ruling 49 years earlier in Roe v. Wade,” said Representative Brecheen, R-Oklahoma .
“There is still a lot more work to do to protect the right to life, especially with President Biden’s Administration being one of the most pro-abortion in the history of our nation. I will never stop fighting for the right to life and a nation where every life is valued.”
Pro-life legislation Congressman Brecheen has co-sponsored in the 118th Congress:
H. Res. 546, introduced by Rep. Chris Smith to celebrate the historic anniversary of the June 24, 2022, decision of the Supreme Court of the United States in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization.
H.R. 431, the Life at Conception Act, introduced by Rep. Alex Mooney.
This bill declares that the right to life guaranteed by the Constitution is vested in each human being at all stages of life, including the moment of fertilization.
H.R. 26, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, introduced by Rep. Ann Wagner.
This bill requires that babies who are born alive following an attempted abortion must receive the same degree of care as any other child and must be immediately admitted to a hospital.
H.Res. 464, introduced by Rep. Doug Lamborn to acknowledge that unborn children are legal and constitutional persons who are entitled to the equal protection of the laws.
H.R. 7, the No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act, introduced by Rep. Chris Smith.
This bill prohibits federal funding for abortions and health coverage that includes abortions.
H.R. 330, the Title X Abortion Provider Prohibition Act, introduced by Rep. Virginia Foxx.
This bill states the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) may not award family planning grants to any entity that performs abortions.
H.R. 1297, introduced by Rep. Ronny Jackson to prohibit the Secretary of Defense for providing reimbursements for abortion-related services.
H.Res. 52, introduced by Rep. Andrew Clyde to lower the United States flag to half-staff every year on January 22 to memorialize the unborn lives lost to abortion.
H.Res.__, introduced by Rep. Mary Miller to require abortion providers to dispose of the remains of unborn children just as any other human being.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.