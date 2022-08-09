Oklahoma City University will host an open house for its Doctor of Physical Therapy program from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday August 30.
The open house will give prospective students an opportunity to learn more about the program, with tours of facilities including the dedicated Physical Therapy lab, cadaver lab and a simulation lab.
Program faculty, staff members and current students will be on hand to provide information. Light refreshments will be served.
Registration is available online at
Physical therapy is one of the most in-demand occupations in the country. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the trade has a much faster than average projected job outlook with an expected growth rate of 21% through 2030.
OCU program leaders hope to prepare candidates to help fill that employment gap by providing students with individualized attention made possible through a low student-to-faculty ratio.
“Our students and professors get to know each other on a personal basis, fostering an atmosphere of shared success in the classroom and beyond,” said Dr. Maria Jones, Doctor of Physical Therapy program director.
Program officials aim to prepare students not only for the clinical aspects of patient care, but also for the components of running a successful physical therapy practice.
Student support methods include providing books and multimedia materials, student memberships to professional organizations, common tools used in practice and licensure exam preparation materials.
About OCU: Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University is a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university that prides itself on graduating transformational leaders across a variety of disciplines. OCU is located in the heart of Oklahoma City, nestled between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts. At OCU, students from across the globe follow their passions and excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts. More information is available at okcu.edu.
