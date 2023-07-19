Oklahoma City – State Representative Ajay Pittman, D-Oklahoma City was recently awarded as House Democrat Legislator of the Year by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OICA) for her work to address students dealing with trauma in Oklahoma’s Public schools.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by OICA for authoring recent legislation that would advance partnerships between law enforcement and schools statewide to help provide a safe and supportive academic environment for children recently exposed to traumatic events known as “adverse childhood experiences” (ACEs),” said Pittman, who is Vice-Chair of the Oklahoma Legislative Black Caucus.
Rep. Pittman fostered a successful partnership with Handle with Care Oklahoma, and The Oklahoma Turning Point Council to author House Bill 2513.
“OICA appreciates and applauds the attention to detail that Rep. Ajay Pittman demonstrated with her hard work on the Handle with Care legislation, and her continued efforts to support all Oklahoma children through policy,” said Joe Dorman, CEO of OICA.
H.B. 2513 received overwhelming support and passed both chambers this year.
The bill passed the House with 81 yes votes and the Senate with 42 yes votes.
“This type of bi-partisan legislation fosters an environment that will help identify and support students who are experiencing trauma,” said Rep. Pittman.
“It will allow law enforcement and first responders to notify public schools with a ‘handle with care’ notice to advise educators that a student has experienced a traumatic event.”
Other bills that Rep. Pittman have authored that help children in Oklahoma include: House Bill 2649 -- requires the state to provide oral care for pregnant women (2019), House Bill 2727 -- permits “Adulting 101” to be taught in public schools (2022) and House Bill 4396 -- creates a pediatric palliative care program (2022).
In 2023, Pittman was appointed as the first Democratic Vice-Chair of the Tourism Committee for the 59th Legislature.
She currently serves on the Agriculture, Appropriations & Budget for Health, and Transportation committees, in addition to serving as Co-Chair to the Native American Caucus, and is a member of the Mental Health Caucus, Early Childhood Caucus and the Aerospace and Technology Caucus.
Pittman also serves on National Committees that help Oklahoma receive recognition for strong leadership as the co-chair of the Millennial Action Project, Future Caucus, a statewide millennial bi-partisan caucus.
