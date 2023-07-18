Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) encourages families to enroll online or at an enrollment pod so that their students can be ready to start classes on August 10. Elementary school students will be assigned iPads and grades 5-12 will be issued Chromebooks. OKCPS has a place and device for every child.
OKCPS is currently enrolling for traditional learning, as well as our online learning program, e3. Many students who have had difficulties in traditional learning environments have seen significant success in e3.
Students in this tuition-free, fully accredited program will graduate from a traditional neighborhood school, learning from state-certified teachers who are specially trained in online instruction and receiving a district-issued device. The OKCPS e3 program is just one more way the district is offering choices and allowing students to customize their educational experience.
The district will be hosting a few more summer enrollment pods where families who need assistance enrolling can receive guidance. The upcoming enrollment pods will be:
TUESDAYS
1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
July 18, 2023
Star Spencer Mid-High School 3001 Spencer Rd, Spencer, OK 73084
July 25, 2023
Westwood 1701 Exchange Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73108
Saturdays
8:30 am to 2:30 pm
July 15, 2023
Rogers Middle School, 4000 Spencer Rd. Spencer, OK 73084
July 22, 2023
Northwest Classen High School 2801 NW 27th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Additionally, OKCPS will host two Back to School Bash community events to provide families with information, education, resources and services to prepare students for a successful school year. More information will be coming soon. Also, tax free weekend is approaching August 4-6. This is a great time for families to get uniforms and back to school clothes for their student(s).
The events will be held at:
- US Grant High School
Saturday, July 29 from 10am - 2pm
5016 S Pennsylvania Ave.
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Frederick Douglass High School
Saturday, August 5 from 10am - 2pm
900 N Martin Luther King Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK
