On Wednesday (August 10), Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) hosted “5th Grade Flyover” and freshman orientation for incoming 5th and 9th graders, respectively.
5th Grade Flyover allowed incoming students to visit their new middle school and interact with their new teachers, counselors and administrative staff.
They also had the opportunity to have lunch to see cafeteria procedures for the new year.
According to a press release from Media Relations manager Crystal Raymond, "Freshman orientation varied from school to school, but the purpose was to provide incoming 9th graders with opportunities to interact with their new classmates and staff, as well as familiarize themselves with their new school."
The OKCPS press release, sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel and other news organizations, narrated:
"Classen School of Advanced Studies at Northeast and Capitol Hill High School were two schools that partnered with Ignite Nation to support their freshman class in their transition to high school.
"The schools previously sent older students to a three day camp to learn how to become mentors to younger students. The camp taught the mentor students public speaking and leadership skills. Each incoming freshman will have a mentor assigned to them to help guide them through their first year of high school."
The program goal, school officials said, is to give each 9th grader the support they need to be successful while also expanding the student voice throughout the school.
“We believe these events will keep our students and families engaged from the start and create a lasting impact,” said Dr. Melani Mouse, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools.
“Our goal is to give students the tools and support they need to navigate a new chapter in their lives successfully.”
