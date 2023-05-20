featured breaking
Oklahoma Celebrates Historic Education Tax Credit -- Americans for Prosperity (Oklahoma) provide leadership
Oklahoma City –- The leaders of Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma released a celebratory statement following the final passage and procedural motions which sent House Bill 1934 -- the Oklahoma Parental Choice Tax Credit Act -- to Governor Kevin Stitt.
AFP State Director John Tidwell commented in his statement sent to The City Sentinel:
“Simply put, kids win. This truly historic education tax credit will change the lives of generations of Oklahoma kids. Families finally have real choice in the school that best meets their needs.
"Americans for Prosperity Oklahoma has helped to lead the charge on school choice for more than a decade. In the past year, our volunteers, activists and staff have knocked on more than 68,000 doors across the state. That action has shown the legislature that there is genuine need, in fact demand has grown. Parents know what is best for their families and their kids.
"Final passage and the expected Governor’s signature show the real strength of the grassroots: moms and dads, grandparents and families standing up to say enough is enough – demanding real education reform that reaches every student in every district, regardless of income or location.
"Today, Kids Win.”
In an exchange with The City Sentinel newspaper, AFP Oklahoma provided this estimate of state-level grassroots action with this "by the Numbers" data:
* 68,000+ doors knocked in 18 months
* 4.4 Million pieces of mail sent in 18 months
* 500+ parents, volunteers and activists engaged to support the school choice tax credit
In an examination of Americans for Prosperity data, gleaned from the national website, this reporter projects 2022 national membership at nearly 4 million people, spread across 36 states.
In 2022 alone, those activists knocked on an estimated 1.6 million doors in direct grass-roots communication intended to advance school choice and other education reforms.
These projected numbers do not include AFP's efforts aimed at direct communications to members of Congress or in the executive branches of the various states and communities where the group is active.
Nor do these estimates include the impact that AFP members and leaders have in working coalition-style with groups advocating for broader social reforms, including in the arena of criminal justice, alternatives to incarceration, social welfare policy reforms and other causes.
Editor’s Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel has reported on school choice issues since the late 1970s, when he directed 'The Schools and American Society' (sociology of education classes) while working as a teaching assistant in the College of Education at Oklahoma State University. In those years and since, McGuigan wrote and has written news stories and commentaries supporting both public school improvements and parental choice in education. He was a member of the KIDS (Keep Improving District Schools) Committee for the Oklahoma City Public Schools Foundation in the 1990s, and worked with city governor officials and others to lay the groundwork for the MAPs for KIDS referenda. He has taught or substitute-taught courses and individual lectures in public, private, home school and higher education settings. While working in the nation’s capital, he also lectured to D.C. prisoners at the Lorton facility in Maryland.
