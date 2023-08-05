My name is Riley Gaines, [and I came to Oklahoma on Monday] as an Advisor for Independent Women’s Voice, a former collegiate athlete, and an advocate for women standing firmly against the erasure of women from our own domain.
Without proper protection, threats from across our nation that persistently undermine women’s equality and safety will lead to the marginalization of women in America.
Prior to joining Independent Women’s Voice, I was a member of the University of Kentucky Women’s Swim and Dive Team where I finished my career as a 12X NCAA All-American, 5x SEC Champion, SEC record holder in the 200 butterfly, making me the 10th fastest American of all time
in the event, and 2x Olympic trial qualifier.
In March 2022, my teammates and I were forced to compete against a biological male named Lia Thomas. Thomas was allowed to compete in the women’s division after competing as a member of the University of Pennsylvania Men’s Swim Team for three years where at best was ranked 462nd in the men's category.
We watched in dismay as Thomas swam to a national title in the 500-yard freestyle, beating out the most impressive and accomplished female swimmers in the country, including Olympians and American record holders.
When I raced Thomas in the 200-yard freestyle, we tied. We ended up with the same time – down to the hundredth of a second. Thomas was given the trophy. It was then that I realized the NCAA intentionally and explicitly discriminated on the basis of sex.
But that is not all.
In addition to being forced to give up our awards, our titles, and our opportunities, we female swimmers were forced to share the women’s locker room with Thomas, a 6’4” 22-year-old biological male equipped with (and exposing) male genitalia. We were not forewarned. We were not asked for nor did we give our consent.
Not so long ago, a decision by a university to allow such discriminatory behavior would have been understood as an obvious violation of Title IX, the 1972 law that prohibits discrimination “on the basis of sex” in education, including college athletics. But today, un-elected bureaucrats want to redefine “sex” and equate it to “gender” and “gender identity.”
Under this rewording, colleges and universities would be required to allow anyone who identifies as a woman to compete in women's sports and to undress in female changing spaces. This is literally the opposite of what Title IX was enacted to do.
Thankfully, states like Oklahoma and leaders like Governor Kevin Stitt have taken decisive action to safeguard, revitalize, and protect women’s sports.Unfortunately, the intrusion of biological men in women’s spaces has already gone much further than just sports and the radical effort to create a sex-less society must be stopped.
Imagine if all spaces were co-ed. Co-ed prisons, where women are at a substantially greater risk of abuse. Co-ed shelters and rape crisis centers. Co-ed lockers rooms where minor girls would be changing with adult men.
Co-ed dorms and of course, the end of sororities all together. It’s hard to imagine, and yet it’s not because we are living it. Every day I learn of new women and girls who have fallen victim to the extreme agenda to erase women. It’s all gone too far.
Thankfully, Oklahoma women don’t need to imagine a society where sex-based protections don’t exist.
I could not be more honored to stand beside such an incredible group of women and Governor Stitt, who just made history by being the first Governor in the nation to take decisive action to stand up for women and our representation.
Thanks to Governor Stitt’s executive order to implement the Women’s Bill of Rights in Oklahoma, nearly 2 million Oklahoma women’s private spaces and opportunities are now protected. And equally as important, his executive order has put a definition on common sex-based words like ‘woman’ and ‘man’. Now, when these words are used in Oklahoma law, they will have meaning so everyone is speaking a common language that is not up for interpretation.
Governor Stitt’s leadership is an example for his colleagues in other states to follow. Rather than sitting idly by, take the horrible assault on women seriously, stand up and take action to define sex-based words and protect women’s privacy and opportunities by implementing the Women’s Bill of Rights in your state.
Thank you Governor, once again, for leading the way in the fight for women’s equality, privacy, respect, safety, and opportunities.
Editor's Note: Editor’s Note: Riley Gaines participated in the August 1 Blue Room event at which Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed the 'Women's Bill of Rights' as an executive order. Her prepared remarks were provided to Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel.
