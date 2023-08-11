The Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission is awarding funds totaling $1 million to high schools across the state who are teaching the "You Can Fly" program.
Grandfield Public Schools will get $550, the Great Plains Technology Center will receive $7,350, and Lawton High School will get $9,000. The funds will be used to provide supplies and professional development opportunities, including the improvement of classroom labs that are teaching aviation.
The state director of Aeronautics says that Oklahoma had never been better positioned to turn out tomorrow workforce in the aerospace industry than it has ever before.
