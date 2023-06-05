Oklahoma City Public Schools (OKCPS) will host a hiring event Tomorrow, June 6 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Clara Luper Center for Educational Services located at 615 N. Classen Blvd.
There will be two 30-minute informational sessions, one at 4:30 p.m. and one at 5:30 p.m., discussing alternate pathways to certification for interested individuals who hold a degree in an area other than education. Future members of #TeamOKCPS should have their resumes updated and be ready to interview on the spot.
The district is looking to hire school-based staff including educators across all grade levels, paraprofessionals and support staff. OKCPS is also recruiting teachers for the district’s several early childhood centers.
“There are so many great things happening at OKCPS and we are looking for more talented people to join us,” said Dana Leach, Executive Director of HR. “Prospective candidates who attend the hiring event will chat with school leaders, learn about vacant positions and discuss employee benefits such as medical, dental and paid time off. This fair has an emphasis on recruiting childcare teachers for our childcare centers. We are expanding capacity at these centers, which are for children of OKCPS employees and our parenting teens. It is important to us to be able to offer high-quality, affordable childcare to our employees.”
Currently, OKCPS is offering a “distinguished educator” hiring stipend. This stipend will be paid to qualifying new hires in two installments; $2,500 the first year and $2,500 the second year of employment. To qualify for the stipend, candidates must possess a minimum of five years of teaching and demonstrate a proven track record in one or more of the following areas:
• Certified Experience
• Instructional Leadership Skills
• Bilingual Proficiency
• Dual Certification
• National Board Certification
• Recognition for Outstanding Achievement
• District Teacher of the Year Award
Interested candidates are encouraged to view more information and register for the fair at:
