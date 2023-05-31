OKCPS School Nutrition Services will continue to provide meals for children aged 1-18 beginning Monday, June 5 and ending June 30 (closed June 19). Student IDs will not be required, but the children must be physically present and consume the meals on site.
Additionally, the OKCPS food truck and school bus will be out serving meals at different locations throughout the month of June. They will be available at the locations below from June 5 - 30 (closed June 19).
Elementary Meal Service Sites:
Cleveland Elementary, 2725 NW 23rd St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Serving Buchanan, Cleveland, Hawthorne, Kaiser, Monroe
Esperanza Elementary, 3517 S Linn Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
Serving Adams, Esperanza, Mark Twain, Rockwood, Van Buren
Eugene Field Elementary, 1515 N Klein Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Serving Eugene Field, Martin Luther King, Thelma Parks, Wilson
Fillmore Elementary, 5200 S Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
Serving Adelaide Lee, Fillmore, Heronville, Shidler
Hayes Elementary, 6900 S Byers Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73149
Serving Bodine, Cesar Chavez, Hayes
Prairie Queen Elementary, 1325 SW 66th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73159
Serving Arthur, Coolidge, Hillcrest, Prairie Queen, Southern Hills
Ridgeview Elementary, 10010 Ridgeview Dr, The Village, OK 73120
Britton, Nichols Hills, Quail Creek, Ridgeview
Spencer Elementary, 8900 NE 50th St, Spencer, OK 73084
Spencer, Willow Brook
Middle and High School Meal Service Sites:
NW Classen High School, 2801 NW 27th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73107
Serving Belle Isle MS, Classen SAS MS, FD Moon, John Marshall MS, Taft MS, Classen SAS, Douglass, John Marshall, NW Classen, Putnam Heights
Rogers Middle School, 4000 N Spencer Rd, Spencer, OK 73084
Serving Rogers MS, Star Spencer Mid-High
US Grant High School, 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73119
Serving Capitol Hill MS, Jefferson MS, Mary Golda Ross MS, Roosevelt MS, Southeast MS, Webster MS, Wheeler Ms, Capitol Hill, Emerson North, Emerson South, Southeast, US Grant
Food truck and bus meal schedule:
Divine Vision International 1391 Midwest Blvd. from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Apartments in the Park 3520 SE 44th St. from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.
Iglesia Camino Nuevo 5905 S May Ave. from 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
Oklahoma DHS Parking Lot NE 26th St. and Kelley Ave. 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m.
