OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma City University is hosting a Philanthropy Forum for nonprofit organizations from 2:30 to 5 p.m. Oct. 5. The forum will be held in OCU’s University Center near NW 26th Street and Florida Avenue.
The event is free to the public, but pre-registration is required as space is limited. Information and registration are available at okcu.edu/nonprofit-events.
The forum is a collaborative effort of OCU’s Nonprofit Leadership program, the Collaborative Clinic at OCU Law and the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits. Beth Adele, chair of the Nonprofit Leadership program, said the event is an opportunity for individuals to learn about some of the important work organizations are doing in the community.
“One of our key goals is to aid those seeking to start a nonprofit and raise awareness for Oklahoma nonprofit businesses, highlighting their invaluable resources and opportunities,” Adele said. “By doing so, we aim to help them find the support they need — whether it be welcoming new board members, volunteers, employees, donors or patrons — to further their impactful missions.”
There will be two instructional presentations during the forum, and attendees may register for one or both sessions. The Collaborative Clinic at OCU Law will present “So, You Want to Start a Nonprofit...” at 3 p.m. and the Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits will present “So, You Want to Be a Board Member...” at 4 p.m.
Nonprofit organizations are invited to host a booth at the forum. Booth space is free for Oklahoma Center for Nonprofits members and $25 for others. The booth registration deadline is Sept. 22 or until capacity is met.
