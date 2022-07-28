Ever-increasing education spending — per student, adjusted for inflation — has been a century-long trend in Oklahoma. Spending is now at an all-time high.
Is it enough? A new survey conducted by the respected research firm Morning Consult finds that most Oklahomans believe public school funding in our state is too low — until they are informed how much we actually spend.
“On average, Oklahoma pays $7,940 per student attending public school each year,” survey respondents were told. “Do you believe public school funding is too low?”
Armed with this information, only 43% of Oklahoma adults, and 36% of Oklahoma parents, say it’s too low.
Those percentages would doubtless be even smaller if the pollster had used a different dollar amount. According to the Oklahoma State Department of Education, annual per-student spending in our state is actually $10,086.
Indeed, the chairman of the Senate Education Committee, state Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond, says Oklahoma’s per-student funding is actually around $15,000 per student when all funding sources are included.
“If it’s about funding, how much money does it take?” Pugh asks. “I’m the chair of education, and no one’s given me a dollar amount. … No one will answer that question.”
State Sen. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole, likewise says he has “asked the question over and over and over again: What does it mean to ‘fully fund’ education? Exactly how much money do we need to be spending per student? Once I’ve been told that we need to be back at the 2008 high-water mark of funding. Well, you know what? I voted on tax increase after tax increase after tax increase. I voted for more taxes than I ever thought I would in my life to get us to that point. And it’s still never enough.”
For some, it never will be. “I’ll just let you know that we’re nowhere close,” Mid-Del superintendent Rick Cobb informed us in 2016. “I don’t have a number … I don’t have a number. You’re lucky I have my nice words. Just keep adding, and we’ll tell you when you get there.”
But of course, we’ll never get there. Former Tahlequah superintendent Lisa Presley once said the quiet part out loud: “There has never been enough revenue for public education, and there never will be.”
Like most Oklahomans, I’m skeptical that increased government spending on education is providing a good return on investment. Nevertheless, I’m willing to keep spending more — provided that we “fund students, not systems,” as Gov. Kevin Stitt has phrased it.
Our fellow “red for ed” states are doing just that. Since 2018, our fellow teacher-strike states West Virginia and Arizona have embraced full-blown educational freedom via Education Savings Accounts. Lawmakers in those states decided that, for all Arizona students and nearly all West Virginia students, the money should be allowed to follow the child.
Oklahoma must do likewise in 2023.
Note: This analysis was first posted here:
https://www.ocpathink.org/post/educational-choice-must-accompany-increased-spending. It is reposted with permission.
OCPA's Jonathan Small argues increased taxpayer funding for education must accompany increased spending
- Jonathan Small, Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs
-
- Updated
- 0
Latest News
- TONIGHT At Millwood High School, it's Hoops 4 Heroes!
- Rose State College offers Free entry-level water and wastewater classes
- Freedom Fiesta celebrates 64th Anniversary of Oklahoma City’s Sit In
- Setting Them Up for Success - Metro Technology Centers Host Freedom School Oklahoma City 2022
- OSU to host Greenhouse and Garden Center Conference
- Governor Stitt and Emergency Management Director Gower comment on Oklahoma’s ‘devastating wildfires’
- OCPA's Jonathan Small argues increased taxpayer funding for education must accompany increased spending
- U.S Rep Kevin Hern's mental healfh bill passes the House
Most Popular
Articles
- Kevin Hern of Tulsa votes against 'partisan' funding measure in U.S. House
- Graphic Books spark online conflagration over Tulsa Public School Library holdings
- Broken Arrow Woman Sent to Prison for Fraud
- Not Her First Rodeo: Seeking a second term, conservative Gov. Kristi Noem of South Dakota blasts ‘fake media,’ explains the right to bear arms, and blasts national Democrats
- For Markwayne Mullin
- Long-time FOP leader seeks House District 36 seat in runoff
- Oklahoma sues Biden Administration for threat to withhold school nutrition assistance from programs that don’t adhere to ‘gender identity’ policy
- Carol Hefner is ‘zooming’ to Reno as keynote speaker for the National Association of Commissioners on Women – and taking care of business
- OSU campus to host 101st 4-H Roundup, July 27-29
- Oklahoma couple charged after woman’s body found in basement yesterday
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.