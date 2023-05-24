MIDWEST CITY - Rose State College (Rose State) and the University of North Texas at Dallas (UNTD) have developed a partnership to promote educational attainment and degree completion for students.
The new partnership between Rose State and UNTD will establish cooperative educational programs to create pathways for a UNTD degree.
“At Rose State, we aim to help our students achieve their educational goals,” Rose State College Dean of the Division of Business and Information Technology Dr. Charles DeSassure said. “This partnership will streamline the transfer experience for Rose State students choosing to complete their baccalaureate degrees at UNTD, providing them with a springboard for success.”
The goals of this partnership are to improve student access, success and four-year degree completion, expand student options for college-level curriculum and to supply students with clear program articulations from Rose State associate degrees to UNTD baccalaureate degrees.
Rose State will provide general counseling and academic advising to students wishing to concurrently enroll at UNTD in the program so that all the requirements for the applied degrees or professional certificates can be completed in a timely fashion.
Students who have successfully completed 60 transferrable semester hours from Rose State will be able to enroll in UNTD courses after completing the UNTD admission process and meeting the admission policies.
Rose State students working toward a UNTD degree according to the specified guidelines who maintain a minimum cumulative GPA of 2.0 in transferable hours will gain automatic admission to UNTD’s program after completing the UNTD admission process and meeting the admission policies.
To learn more about Rose State, visit rose.edu. For more information about UNTD, visit untdallas.edu.
About Rose State College
Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma.
