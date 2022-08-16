Midwest City, Oklahoma – Rose State College has been designated as a National Center of Academic Excellence (CAE) in Cyber Defense, a program jointly sponsored by the National Security Agency and Department of Homeland Security.
"We are pleased to report the National Security Agency has validated our cyber security courses through 2027," Rose State College Dean of Business and Information Technology Dr. Charles DeSassure said. "The Business and Information Technology Division's mission is to equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to perform and excel in an ever-changing career field. We hold ourselves and our students to a high standard of ethics because we know these students will be the future of safety for our world."
Cyber security courses at Rose State grant students the opportunity to venture into the world of technology-based protection, gives access to networking and offers experience in how to apply a variety of network technologies in the world today. The courses are continuously being updated to serve the most up-to-date techniques that prepare students for careers that are high in demand.
Rose State College supports the demanding cyber security curriculum by keeping up-to-date technology infrastructure in place, according to the institution’s press release making the NSA award announcement on Monday (August 15).
"A lot of the training we do is to prepare students to get a job in the real world," Rose State Director of Cybersecurity Ken Dewey said.
"If we're not using the correct tools, they won't have a clue when they get to the real world."
The current IT deployment also supports a "cyber lounge" where students can tinker with different hardware components.
"This includes the FRED, the Forensics Recovery of Evidence Device. It's a super powerful machine with every connection possible and tons of memory," Dewey continued.
The current lab has three FREDs, with plans to purchase six more.
"Being designated a CAE by NSA shows that our passion for this program has paid off," Rose State President Dr. Jeanie Webb said.
"We pride ourselves in our cyber security programs, and some of our alumni now work for the United States Department of Defense and other government agencies. Our cyber security faculty care about educating the next generation of professionals and passing their passion onto their students."
Additionally, Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 20:1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing and is among the lowest cost of tuition costs in the state of Oklahoma.
To learn more about Rose State, visit rose.edu.
About Rose State College: Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State now welcomes more than 13,000 students each year. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 20:1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing and is among the lowest cost of tuition in the state of Oklahoma.
