Oklahoma City – Eight Metro Technology Centers’ (MTC) students recently placed in the top ten within their competitions at the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference (NLSC).
In all, 16 MTC students competed in Atlanta in categories ranging from Auto Collision to Culinary Arts. Students and advisors also gained the opportunity to network and learn from other SkillsUSA competitors and advisors from around the nation.
Nathanael Brown, Epic Charter School and HVAC student, placed second in the HVAC competition, and received a silver medal.
John Gilpin, adult Auto Collision student, placed sixth in the Automotive Refinishing Technology Competition.
Erick Jones, Home School and Culinary Arts student, Demsy Cifuentes Orozco, Northwest Classen High School and Entrepreneurship student, and Adrian Ramirez Rodriguez, Santa Fe South High School and Entrepreneurship student, placed sixth in the Career Pathways Business Management Competition.
A trio of Public Safety Academy Law Enforcement Students (Julisa Quezada, U.S. Grant High School; Reyna Silva, Santa Fe South High School; and Dalila Pando, Southeast High School) placed fourth in the Career Pathways Human Services Competition with their presentation on mass casualty preparation.
Bonnie Logan, Metro Tech Instructor and Student Workforce Readiness Advisor, said she couldn’t be prouder of the ambition, determination, and teamwork displayed by the students leading up to, and during the SkillsUSA National competitions.
“Each student gave it their all and really focused on what they needed to accomplish,” Logan said.
“They were incredible. We are pleased with how well they did in their competitions and representing Metro Tech.”
SkillsUSA serves more than 333,527 students and instructors annually. This includes 19,019 instructors who join as professional members. Including alumni, SkillsUSA membership totals over 394,000. SkillsUSA has served nearly 14 million annual members cumulatively since 1965 and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor as a successful model of employer-driven workforce development.
A nonprofit national education association, SkillsUSA serves middle-school, high-school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations.
About Metro Technology Centers: One of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses offering short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. www.metrotech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.