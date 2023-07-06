Oklahoma City – Three Practical Nursing students from Metro Technology Centers have brought home bronze medals from the HOSA – Future Healthcare Professionals International Leadership Conference in Dallas. Adult students Monique Clayton, Tawana Laurent and Jordan Hart received the medals after competing in the post-secondary Public Service Announcement competition.
Brandi Castle, Metro Tech Practical Nursing Instructor, said the students developed and created a short video that discussed mental health and resources in Oklahoma. The competition required the students to show the video and then discuss the topic for four minutes.
“They were the only students representing a career technology center among their competitors,” Castle said. “They did an exceptional job and we are so proud of them.”
Story Notes: HOSA is a global student-led organization recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the Department of Health and Human Services and several federal and state agencies. It is one of seven CareerTech Student Organizations (CTSO). Since its inception in 1976, HOSA has grown steadily, reaching over 260,000 members through 54 chartered HOSA Associations including American Samoa, Canada, China, District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. For more information about HOSA visit: https://hosa.org/ . According to a press release sent to The City Sentinel, “As one of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training.” Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City. Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City adapted this story for posting, working from materials provided by Ashley Strehl of the Metro Technology Centers staff.
