OKLAHOMA CITY – Recently, more than 50 middle school students from around Oklahoma City attended Metro Technology Centers for the 2023 Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Mathematics (STEAM) Camp. The camp offered four days of
hands-on learning activities such as computer coding, wound bandaging, frog dissection and 3D printing held at the STEM Academy located on Metro Tech’s Springlake Campus, 1901 Springlake Drive.
Campers rotated between five classes led and instructed by current Metro Tech STEM Academy teachers, assistants and students. Classes such as “Medical Marvels,” “Engineering Expeditions,” “Robotics and Coding,” “Sketch and Design” and “Body Systems,” were designed with the goal of giving participants an example of the many educational fields and career pathways of STEAM sciences.
“Our goal was to help them make a connection that might inspire them to pursue an education in these subjects in the future,” Tori Wolohon, Metro Tech Pre-Nursing Teacher said.
Wolohon’s class gave the students an introduction to healthcare and taught them subjects like CPR basics, first-aid, how to check vital signs and infection control.
“Engineering Expeditions” led by Pre-Engineering Teacher Jake Thomas emphasized problem solving, intuition and predictability. The students made their own 3D printed key chains, learned aerospace fundamentals and construction and shot off bottle rockets.
Computer Science Teacher Tiffani Veal led the “Robotics and Coding” class. Fifth through seventh grade students learned about the basics of robotics while eighth and ninth grade students explored coding by using graphing calculators and TI-Innovator Hubs and connecting them to a rover.
At “Sketch and Design” with Lucinda Jones, STEM Academy Technical Assistant, students explored the basics of architecture and design. By the end of the week, each student went home with their own miniature 3D model home.
On the first day of the “Body Systems” class, led by Biomedical Sciences Teacher Chelsea Herndon-Hance, the students learned anatomical language by making clay dolls and preforming “surgery” on them. In the following days, the students were taught microscope and cell basics, used more clay to create anatomically accurate hearts and dissected frogs to learn about body systems.
Funding for the camp was made possible through grants awarded to Metro Tech from AT&T and the Oklahoma Business Roundtable.
Brian Leaver, STEM Academy Site Director said that not only did the camp provide metro-area students with an introduction to STEAM sciences, it also served as recruitment outreach for Metro Tech.
“It’s important that students who are at this age start getting a better grasp of what they like and don’t like when it comes to areas of study,” Leaver said. “These are subjects we offer here at Metro Tech, and it’s important for us to let students in the Oklahoma City area know that they have us as an option once they are in high school and after graduation.”
As one of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses that offer full-time, short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City.
For more information, visit metrotech.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.