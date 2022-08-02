A handful of schools in Oklahoma (and elsewhere) are back in session already, with many more reopening next week and in the rest of August.
Dr. Donna O'Shea has sent out a back-to-school "health checklist," intending, she said in an email, "to help give children a better chance to succeed inside and outside the classroom."
Dr. O'Shea's summary of practical steps draws from the blended wisdom of Stanford University, the Mayo Clinic and others. For nearly a decade, she has worked as National Chief Medical Officer and Vice President (Population Health and Value Based Care) for United Healthcare, an organization with significant presence in both Texas and Oklahoma. A former chief medical officer for Connecticut, her medical schooling was at the University of Massachusetts (Amherst).
Most school systems are beginning the new year with much less stringent COVID-19 protocols in place. Although school commences with a feeling things are "relatively routine," many share a sense of wariness about the weeks and months ahead, with the new COVID varient and other health concerns.
Dr. O'Shea sent a checklist for more traditional concerns, shared here:
* Get a Comprehensive Eye Exam: Proper vision is crucial for success at school. While school-based vision screenings are valuable, these exams can miss certain conditions. American Optometric Association recommends children get their first comprehensive eye exam by age 1 and another prior to starting kindergarten.
Even after receiving a comprehensive eye exam, it is important to monitor for digital eye strain.
Some tips to help avoid digital eye strain include keeping computer screens at least 30 inches away; taking breaks every 20 minutes; and investing in screen protectors or computer monitors that help limit exposure to blue light.
* Get a Dental Cleaning. Proper dental health can help your kids stay confident and smiling, while also benefiting their overall well-being. By age 5, nearly 50% of children have at least one cavity; to help prevent that, consider scheduling a dental exam at the start of the school year and every six months after that.
In addition to routine cleanings, maintaining proper oral health is critical. That includes brushing your teeth twice daily; rinsing for 30 seconds with a mouthwash; flossing daily starting at around age 3; and limiting sugary snacks and drinks.
* Get a Hearing Test. Most schools provide hearing screenings, often every other year beginning in kindergarten or first grade. If a hearing issue is identified a referral for a comprehensive audiologic evaluation is generally the next step. At home, parents should help children adopt safe listening strategies. Strategies to consider include using ear protection when attending sporting events or music concerts; following the 60-60 rule, which means limiting the use of earbuds or headphones to no more than 60 minutes at no more than 60% of the player’s maximum volume; and investing in noise-cancelling earbuds or headphones.
