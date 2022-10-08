Now we see ads with "Republicans" deceived by Joy Hofmeister saying Kevin Stitt is corrupt. Talk about an actress who is fooling way too many people.
She slid by her felonies by bringing the Oklahoma County District Attorney, who filed the charges, into her big campaign in 2018, where she rolled out ACE -Adverse Childhood Experiences – as a focus, stirring the emotions and feelings of the public to support her "great work."
The public was unaware or didn't want to believe she would be pushing the far-left agenda through ACE's mental health expansion in K-12 schools and all that is now coming with it. We were told by Joy that Oklahoma has more children in need of mental health interventions than any other state. The left that supports all of this was even with her in the audience at our "Non-Doc" hosted debate in the August 2018 Republican Run-Off for State Superintendent.
There is a tremendous amount of money and government expansion involved in supporting the mental health agenda ... and dark money contributions are increased as well.
Joy even brought the Governor's wife, Sarah Stitt, on stage in her ACE Conferences and the emotional response created has fueled Joy's political goals. Only when she became a Democrat to challenge Stitt for Governor did some of the Republicans who voted for her in 2018 wake up.
The Republicans in charge of EPIC Charter Schools gave Joy over $50,000.00 when she was running against me in 2018. Now her supporters like George Kaiser – close ally of Obama, Clintons and others from the far left – are able to go full force and we see her ads making her "Saint Joy" fighting against the evil Republicans.
I disagree with Governor Stitt on some issues but believe me, I am voting for him! I am also voting for Ryan Walters over Joy's ally, Jena Nelson, who has been in training for the last several years to take over and continue with OEA/NEA support.
Our State Department of Education is following Joy's 8-year plan (2018-2026), which keeps us on track with huge numbers of children failing academically, especially in the big cities and the focus on expanding mental health intervention, LGBTQ issues and "racial injustice and reparation" issues starting in Early Childhood -- K12 Schools and Charter Schools.
Oklahoma voters: PLEASE do your homework on Joy Hofmeister and Jena Nelson!
Note: Linda Murphy is an Oklahoma Educator. She is former chair of the Oklahoma GOP Committee on Education. Murphy now chairs the Oklahoma Educators Network. This commentary is based on a recent Facebook post.
