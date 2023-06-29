Junior Achievement of Oklahoma (JA of Oklahoma) is announcing its capital campaign for the establishment of the JA Experiential Learning Lab in Oklahoma City. The facility is set to open during the 2024-25 school year, will be located on the Chesapeake Energy Campus.
The new facility will cost $2.5 million which includes the educational and programmatic elements of the building. The organization has already raised $1.5 million.
This visionary partnership with Chesapeake Energy invests in the future of young people to empower them to accomplish their own economic success.
Chesapeake Energy' Chief Sustainability Officer Usha Turner said, "Chesapeake Energy is honored to partner with Junior Achievement of Oklahoma, and we commend their dedication to fostering financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship among young Oklahoman's...by opening the doors of this facility, we are creating a space where students can learn, grow, and explore their potential. we believe that investing in the education and development of our youth is paramount to building a prosperous and thriving community in Oklahoma City."
The lab is poised to become a pivotal educational resource for urban and rural Oklahoma students, providing an immersive environment where they can gain invaluable skills and practical knowledge essential for their future success.
The campaign's Honorary Chairman Herman Meinders says, " with the opening of this new facility, Junior Achievement of Oklahoma will be able to reach more Oklahoma students than ever imagined...the organization prides itself on putting the success of the students first, providing them with the education necessary to be able to lead their own futures. The construction of the new building in Oklahoma City will cement Junior Achievement's presence in the area and provide new opportunities that are not currently available to local students."
The truly amazing thing about JA is their core tent of providing life changing programs regardless of their background or financial means.
For more information on JA Oklahoma and the capital campaign for the JA Experiential Learning Lab visit www.jaok.org or email jaok.org.
