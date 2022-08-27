OKLAHOMA CITY – Metro Technology Centers has recently appointed a new Interim Director of Finance. Ronal L. Grant Jr. will begin overseeing purchasing, budgeting and accounting next Friday, September 1st.
With a bachelor of science in business management, master of public administration, Grant brings the institution 18 years of experience in education. In his most recent role, he served as the Oklahoma City Public Schools Director of Student Programming for two years.
“Oklahoma City Public Schools and Metro Technology Centers have been great partners for many years,” Grant said. “I look forward to playing a part in the effort of offering our Oklahoma City students quality career training.”
From 2009-2013, Grant oversaw finances at Santa Fe South Schools and served as the ASTEC Charter Schools Headmaster from 2016 to 2018. Grant also has his superintendent, secondary principal and elementary principal certifications, and has also received certifications from the Oklahoma Center for School Business Management in levels I, II and III.
Grant is involved in the community through his roles as an Oklahoma Governor’s Hispanic Initiative Council member and Bridges of Norman a board member since 2002. He is also a founding member of the Oklahoma City Young Latino Professionals Group and has been invited to present at the 2022 National State School Board Association Equity Symposium, the 2021 OSSBA/CCOSA Education Leadership Conference and the 2021 UCO Multicultural Education Institute.
Throughout his career, he has been recognized as a Ronald E. McNair Scholar, National Hispanic Scholar, Latino Greek Council Alumnus of the Year, Omega Delta Phi Man of the Year and Omega Delta Phi Alumni “Legend” Award Recipient.
As Oklahoma City Public School’s district post-secondary education partner, Metro Technology Centers is thrilled to welcome him to the executive team. “Mr. Grant has extensive experience in public education in several different roles,” Superintendent, Aaron Collins said. “We are excited to see the work he will do at Metro Tech.”
He starts his position Sept. 2.
About Metro Technology Centers
One of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses offering short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City. www.metrotech.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.