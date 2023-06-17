Oklahoma City -- Three key Republican supporters of recent boosts in tax-financed expenditures on Higher Education have called on the University of Oklahoma Regents to reconsider the third straight annual tuition hike on state students at the college level.
Kristen Thompson, R-Edmond, was elected to the Legislature in 2022. She ran as an advocate to advance public education expenditures at all levels, including common education.
How serving as vice chair for the Senate Education Appropriations Subcommittee, Thompson this past week asserted, in the words of staff press release, that OU's "continued increase in tuition is harmful to increasing the state’s workforce and critical occupations."
In a statement sent to The City Sentinel, Sen. Thompson commented:
“I was extremely frustrated to see this rate increase less than a month after the Legislature gave higher education a 14.9% increase in its budget.
“I am a proud graduate of the University of Oklahoma. I support The University in a variety of ways, and I believe in the value of an education from this institution.
"However, continuing to raise tuition year after year is unsustainable and an impediment to increasing Oklahoma’s workforce, especially in critical occupations. As a business owner, if I raise the prices of the services I provide, our customers will look for a more cost effective alternative and go elsewhere. To keep our clientele base strong, we find ways to ensure our services are affordable.
"I strongly suggest the University of Oklahoma find creative ways to save money over burdening future generations of Oklahomans with more debt.”
Her colleague Ally Seifried has a similar take on the OU tuition hikes.
Also elected to the upper chamber at the Capitol in 2022, the Claremore Republican said in her comments, transmitted to The City Sentinel:
“Higher education received over $1 billion in this year’s budget.
"If the University of Oklahoma wants to stay competitive and is serious about keeping students in their classrooms, they need to figure out a way to make it more affordable.
"Increasing tuition three years in a row will not only increase debt for students but dissuade future students from obtaining a higher ed degree at a time when we are experiencing a workforce shortage."
Senator Seifried is the Senate Education Committee's vice chair.
Her view was summarized in the press release: "College is already unaffordable for most kids and continued tuition increases are doing more harm than good."
Seifried works closely with veteran legislator Adam Pugh, the chairman of the Senate Education panel.
Pugh said, “The higher education system just received the largest increase in appropriations in recent history.
“For any university to turn around and immediately raise tuition on students is absurd.
"At a time when young adults are considering the value proposition of a degreed program, saddling students and families with more debt increases the likelihood of students seeking alternative pathways for their career.
"Last year with Senate Bill 363, I called for a freeze on tuition and fees for public colleges and universities in Oklahoma. Sadly, that bill stalled. I hope students and parents who are shouldering this burden will call their senators and representatives to begin the conversation surrounding these continuous tuition increases by the universities.
"At a time when Oklahoma businesses need a skilled and educated workforce more than ever, we should be doing everything in our power to lower the cost of educational attainment, not raise it.”
The communications staff for the dominant Republican majority in the Senate put it this way:
"The sharp response from lawmakers is in reaction to the 3% tuition increase the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents approved earlier this week.
"This is in addition to the increase in 2021 when University of Oklahoma regents approved a 2.75% hike and another 3% increase in tuition for out of state students in 2022.
Irritating to at least some conservative policy analysts outside the Legislature is the fact that the Regents have pushed through the tuition hikes despite increased concerns -- and, in some case, anger -- over the steady push by Higher Education administrations to join the march of "Progressive" forces to transform university-level instruction in virtually every academic discipline.
In a previous commentary for The City Sentinel, this writer reported concerning "A new wave of people who are “Sooner born and bred” are abandoning the home of the Crimson and Cream – the University of Oklahoma.
"Their discretionary contributions are going elsewhere, these days.
"While some of her colleagues (past and present) might be asleep at the wheel, Hannah Grossman, Fox News Digital Associate Editor, was wide awake when she accumulated information for a compelling story about conservative donors who have decided to stop supporting ideas and agendas they despise."
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/wide-awake-but-not-woke-loss-of-donors-to-university-of-oklahoma-accelerates--/article_3e6ee2c6-f0e7-11ed-95e7-6f052900aa6f.html )
