A vintage photograph of the U.S.S. Oklahoma during the 1920s. The remains of a sailor who served on the craft and died at Pearl Harbor, Machinist’s Mate Ralph Derrington, will be buried full with honors at the Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu on June 20, 2023. Vintage Photo Credit: Captain F.H. Whitaker Collection. Then-Commander Whitaker supervised the Oklahoma salvage operations, and he donated nearly 500 images to this organization.)