Machinist’s Mate Ralph Derrington of the U.S.S. Oklahoma, who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, will be buried tomorrow (June 20, 2023) at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, the U.S. Navy has announced.
Machinist Derrington was born August 6, 1899 in Columbus, Ohio. He joined the United States Navy on June 28, 1921 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. His final rank was Chief Machinist’s Mate (CMM).
In the biographical information provided to news organizations, including The City Sentinel – Oklahoma City, his duties were described as: “Engine Room Force, Artificer Branch, Machinist’s Mates duties were to operate, maintain, and repair main and auxiliary engines, steering engines, anchor machinery, turbines, pumps, and related equipment; adjust, repair, and overhaul engines, drainage systems, distilling plants, evaporators and pumps; supervise and stand watch in engine rooms.”
Complete details on Derrington’s promotions are not available due to the loss of the U.S.S. Oklahoma (BB37) on that Sunday morning, when aircraft and pilots serving the Empire of Japan attacked the U.S. Navy installation at Pearl Harbor. Navy sources said Derrington had previously served on the U.S.S. Iverwood.
His awards and decorations included: Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal (4), American Defense Service Medal (with Fleet Clasp), Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal (with Bronze Star), World War II Victory Medal, and American Campaign Medal.
The Navy communication to The City Sentinel pointed out, “This list reflects only those awards and citations present in the service member's Official Military Personnel File. Many records for USS Oklahoma Sailors were destroyed either in the attack or during the long period of time the ship was overturned.”
Derrington’s family resides in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Official records from government archives report the U.S.S, Oklahoma (Battleship # 37, later BB-37), served from 1916-1946.
The craft was “a 27,500-ton Nevada class battleship … built at Camden, New Jersey. She was commissioned in May 1916 and generally operated in the Atlantic over the next five years. In mid-1918, Oklahoma went to European waters to help protect convoys. Late in that year and in June 1919 she escorted President Wilson during his voyages to and from France.
“In 1921, the battleship moved to the Pacific, visiting the west coast of South America prior to joining the Pacific Fleet. During most of the rest of the decade, Oklahoma served with the Battle Fleet during its many exercises, drills and Fleet Problems. She participated in the Fleet's trans-Pacific cruise to Australia and New Zealand in mid-1925. In the summer of 1927, she transported Naval Academy Midshipmen from the east to the west coast during their annual training cruise.
“Oklahoma was modernized at the Philadelphia Navy Yard in 1927-29, emerging with a greatly altered appearance and notably improved battle-worthiness. After brief service with the Scouting Fleet, she returned to the Pacific in mid-1930, and renewed her participation in the Battle Fleet's activities. In July 1936, Oklahoma was sent to Europe to help evacuate U.S. citizens and others during the Spanish Civil War. She rejoined the Battle Fleet in the Pacific later in the year.
“In 1940, Oklahoma's base was shifted from the U.S. west coast to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. She was at Pearl Harbor when the Japanese attacked on 7 December 1941. Moored outboard of USS Maryland (BB-46), she was hit by a great number of Japanese Type 91 aerial torpedoes. With her port side torn open over much of its length, Oklahoma rapidly rolled over and sank to the harbor bottom, with the loss of over 400 of her crew.
“Many of the men trapped in her upturned hull were cut free through the intense efforts of Sailors and civilian Navy Yard employees.
“During 1943, Oklahoma was the subject of a massive salvage undertaking, involving turning her upright, patching her damages and refloating her. She was dry-docked late in the year to be stripped of guns and other equipment and repaired sufficiently to make her relatively watertight. Too old and badly damaged to be worth returning to service, Oklahoma was formally decommissioned in September 1944.
“She was sold for scrapping in December 1946, but sank while under tow from Hawaii to California in May 1947.”
Note: Martin and McGuigan are managing editor and editor emeritus, respectively, for The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City. They gratefully acknowledge the invaluable information provided by MC1 (SW/SCW/AW) Bryan Niegel. Navy Office of Community Outreach
(www.outreach.navy.mil ), Media Outreach Department in Millington, Tennessee.
