A lot can happen in two days, or even in 36 hours.
Tuesday, a twitter feed known as "Libs of TikTok" reported That Tulsa Public Schools "has the graphic books ‘Gender Queer’ and ‘Flamer’ available for students in many of their schools. Both books contain sexually explicit and pornographic content."
On Wednesday at 612 p.m., Oklahoma Cabinet Secretary Ryan Walters -- after he attempted to share the material via his Facebook page, reported, "Censored by the liberal woke tech giant Facebook who has higher standards on content for users than Tulsa Public Schools."
Walters, running for the top public schools job this year, is a close ally of Oklahoma’s incumbent Republican governor.
Walters blasted Superitentendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister at 623 p.m. in a follow-up, saying "Pornography is never acceptable in classrooms. Hofmeister has been silent on transparency, has been silent on keeping standards on critical race, has been silent on placing pornography in classrooms… well until she shines a light on dark secrets."
At 708 p.m. Superintendent Hofmeister issued a "corrected" statement press release concerning "a social media post" which had "revealed the presence of two obscene graphic novels potentially available in Tulsa Public Schools."
In her own voice, Hofmeister -- elected Superitendent as a Republican but now running as a Democrat as she seeks to unseat incumbent Governor Kevin Stitt -- said in the press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel:
“This is inappropriate, sexually explicit material. It’s pornography that does not belong in any public school library. We’ve reached out to Tulsa Public Schools and are calling for the books to be removed immediately. All school districts should review and evaluate what will be available in their libraries for the coming school year and remove any inappropriate materials."
Hofmeister continued, "Parents have the right to review what books are available in their children’s schools, and to direct what their children have access to, so they can have confidence their children are in a safe learning environment.”
Later in the evening, the office of Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat sent The Oklahoma City Sentinel his own press release.
The release addressed the discovery “that sexually graphic books were available in several Tulsa Public School libraries, available to children in the district.”
In his statement, Pro Temp Treat, an Oklahoma City Republican, said:
"What has been discovered in the Tulsa Public Schools library is appalling and nothing short of deplorable. It is indefensible to have children exposed to images and material that is the definition of pornography.
"It makes no difference whether it’s same sex, opposing sex or anything in between, children should never be able to view these images in a public school sanctioned library book. It doesn’t matter who authorized these books to be admitted in the library -- I am calling on the Tulsa public school superintendent Deborah Gist to do the right thing by taking action by removing these books immediately.”
This story is developing.
