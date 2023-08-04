I've enjoyed the distinction of running an Oklahoma woman-owned business for over 22 years along with having the privilege to represent Independent Women’s Voice as their SVP for close to 7 of those.
The work IWV does to protect women and their families from across the ideological spectrum is unmatched. They exist to help make this a better country by creating more opportunities for women and their families -- advancing principles such as economic freedom, personal
responsibility, and limited government.
And when our justice system stops recognizing biological sex, we cannot as a country fully protect and defend the legal rights of women.
I am a proud lifelong Oklahoman and feel blessed to be able to work and to raise my family here, but even in our great state, our women and girls are not immune to having their safe spaces violated.
Both of my children are in public schools in rural Oklahoma, and just last year, my middle school daughter had a biological male, who claimed to be transitioning, consistently using the girl’s bathroom at school.
It made dozens of girls uncomfortable and when my daughter decided to be the one to take action and stood up and voiced her concerns to school administrators -- she was told that there was nothing they could do and that they could find HER another bathroom to use.
Governor Kevin Stitt is telling my young daughter and the millions of other Oklahoma women and girls that he has their back – that they no longer have to fear for their safety in private female only spaces.
Single-sex spaces are reserved for either biological males or biological females, but not both. I am proud that today, my Governor is the first in the country to take firm executive action and say not here. Not in this state. In Oklahoma#we protect women. Today, not only are Oklahoma women protected in safe spaces such as locker rooms, prisons and bathrooms, but the definition of what a woman is –- is solidified.
For women owned businesses like mine and for women entrepreneurs throughout the state. Without the Governor's executive order today, that distinction would soon cease to mean anything.
Governor Stitt, thank you. Thank you on behalf of myself, my middle school daughter, and the other 2 million women that call Oklahoma home.
Editor’s Note: Somerlyn Cauthron participated in the August 1 Blue Room event at which Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt signed the 'Women's Bill of Rights' as an executive order. She provided her prepared remarks to Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.