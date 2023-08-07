The governor of Oklahoma is a man named J. Kevin Stitt. Under state constitutional provisions, he is the chief executive officer of the government.
Last week, he demonstrated he is both a conservative and a change-agent.
During an historic ceremony in the Blue Room at the State Capitol in Oklahoma City, moved boldly to affirm the traditional moral values he professes and upon which he campaigned for statewide office twice, in 2018 and in 2022.
He began by extending welcome to a quartet of credible, conservative and committed speakers -- Somerlyn Cothran, Sharon Byrne, Dr. Lauren Schwartz, and Riley Gaines.
Not a light weight -- not a single one -- in the whole bunch.
Somerlyn Cothran is an Oklahoma-based businesswoman I have known previously for her work as a successful political consultant who evolved over time into a professional association leader, remaining a conservative as she progressed.
Sharon Byrne is executive director of Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF), a she describes as a "feminist non-profit fighting to restore, protect, and advance the rights of women and girls."
Dr. Schwartz is a board-certified psychiatrist and psychotherapist, an Oklahoman who is a member of the American Psychiatric Association.
Riley Gaines is an All-American swimmer with both personal and intellectually honest reasons to be stunned about and determined to offset the inclusion of biological men in competitive women’s sports.
The governor also thanked the group known as Independent Women's Voice and its leaders, "for the work your team has done leading up to today." The group wrote the “Women’s Bill of Rights,” which Stitt signed an executive order during last week’s event.
He was focused on those ladies, and others in the room, but he was unabashedly "thrilled to gather with you all today as we take a profound step to safeguard the God-given rights of women across Oklahoma."
God-given rights. You know, as in "endowed" by the One Who made us all.
Still described himself as "honored to address you as the first Governor to sign an executive order establishing a Women’s Bill of Rights."
He then narrated some history: "In 1972, Congress enacted what we know as Title IX, prohibiting sex discrimination across our education institutions. Now, over 50 years later, there are some that don’t want to recognize the important distinction of biological womanhood.
"Today, we are taking a stand against the out-of-control gender ideology that is eroding the very foundation of our society and are safeguarding the very essence of what it means to be a woman.
"I am doing this for my wife of 25 years, Sarah. I’m doing this for my three daughters. I’m doing this for the women and girls all across our great state."
In these troubled times, it is sometimes an act of boldness to state the obvious. In fact, it can be so bold that in some instances it makes a person -- man or woman -- a change-agent.
Kevin Stitt, willing to Be The Change, continued:
"Oklahomans are fed up with attempts to confuse the word woman and turn it into some ambiguous, perverted definition that harms our real women. Enough is enough.
"Oklahomans know what a woman is -- and by signing the Women’s Bill of Rights into law, we’re recognizing women’s rights are endowed by our Creator."
Then came recitation of some Oklahoma legislative history (with story references inserted by The City Sentinel):
"As many of you know, we’ve been in this fight for a while, and our efforts have been relentless.
"I signed the Save Women Sports Act to ensure fairness in women’s sports.
“We pulled funding from hospitals performing sexual reassignment surgeries on our minors and then banned it outright in our state.
“We made sure that in our schools, boys use the boys' bathroom, and girls use the girls' bathroom.”
Rounding the bend, Stitt said, "I will proudly put my signature on the Women’s Bill of Rights executive order to extend our protection of women at the state level.
"Today, we take another step to preserve the integrity of women’s spaces and opportunities.
"We’re making sure that women’s spaces are safe for women. No men in women's prisons. No men in women’s domestic violence shelters. No men in women's locker rooms. No men in women's bathrooms. No men in women's sports.
"It is now my honor to sign this historic executive order into law."
A rule of teaching embedded in me long ago is also a good rule for public speaking.
Although it does not perfectly fit every occasion, it fit that moment, as it has fit many moments during the tenure in elective office of J. Kevin Stitt.
The rule was and is:
"Tell 'em what you're gonna tell 'em. Then, tell 'em. And conclude by reminding them what you told them."
Clarity, Conservatism. Change. Not alliteration, in this case. but I’ll call them "the three C's."
Love him or loathe him or like him (I at the least like Stitt) -- As a communicator, a collaborator, and chief executive officer, the Blue Room event might have been his finest hour.
Note: Patrick B. McGuigan is a reporter, educator and commentator.
