MIDWEST CITY – The Rose State College 2024 GenCyber Summer Camp program has been selected as a recipient of a grant from GenCyber. Rose State stood out among hundreds of applicants due to its strong cyber and IT background that dates back decades. The selection is also attributed to the devoted faculty, staff and the robust support of students ensuring their success.
The GenCyber Summer Camp program at Rose State provides stimulating, hands-on cybersecurity experiences for high school students at the 9-12 grade levels. Students will explore various aspects of cybersecurity with hands-on exercises and games, including ethical hacking, social engineering, computer and digital forensics, networking fundamentals, cyber threats, cybersecurity careers, ethics in cybersecurity and online safety.
"We are pleased that Rose State College has been selected to receive the GenCyber Grant for our 2024 GenCyber Summer Camp program,” Dean of Business and Information Technology Charles DeSassure said. “We believe this program will help inspire the next generation of cybersecurity professionals."
In-person camp is scheduled for July 15-19, 2024, from 9:00 am – 4:00 pm at the Tanenbaum Aerospace & Cybersecurity Center at Rose State College. No previous cybersecurity knowledge is required.
The 2024 GenCyber Summer Camp at Rose State College is entirely free and open to all high school students in the Oklahoma City metro area and surrounding districts. Camp materials, including Raspberry Pi kits, virtual labs and games, t-shirts and other materials will be provided free of charge for hands-on learning. Students will also be provided with free snacks/lunch and a Certificate of Achievement at the end of the camp. This opportunity was made possible by the National Security Agency and National Science Foundation.
For more information on GenCyber programs, visit gen-cyber.com. To learn more about Rose State College, visit rosestate.edu.
About Rose State College
Rose State College is a two-year community college in Midwest City, Oklahoma. Founded in 1970, Rose State is considered a top-ranked community college that welcomes more than 13,000 students yearly. Rose State offers more than 60 different degree programs, small class sizes with a 21-to-1 student-to-faculty ratio, on-campus student housing, and is among the lowest tuition costs in Oklahoma.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.