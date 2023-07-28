Frank Samuel Hoag Jr., a Radio Man 3rd Class, was born in Aberdeen, Washington on July 8, 1919.
He served on the U.S.S. Oklahoma, as part of the Pacific Fleet in the years before World War II.
He died during the December 7, 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor and will be buried in the Tahoma National Cemetery in Kent, Washington, on August 8, 2023, at 12:30 local Pacific Savings Time.
The family of this American sailor currently resides in Cle Elum, Washington.
Hoag enlisted in the United States Navy at Seattle, Washington on April 4, 1940.
According to biographical information provided to The City Sentinel and other news organizations, Frank Samuel Hoag Jr., was rated at Radioman 3rd class (RM3c).
His job was to send and receive messages by code or radio phone. In his work, Hoag used typewriters and made minor adjustments and repairs to radio receivers and transmitters.
Hoag’s ranks and promotions were: Upon enlistment, he became a Seaman Apprentice, advancing as a Seaman Second Class on August 9, 1040, a Seaman First Class on February 16, 1941, and then Radioman Third Class in July 1941.
Hoag's duty stations were on the Observation Squadron (VO) 2, U.S.S. Oklahoma (BB 37) on October 29, 1941, Observation Squadron (VO) 2, U.S.S. Tennessee (BB 43) from December 14, 1940 to January 27, 1941, Aviation Radio School, Naval Air Station in San Diego, California July 1940, and Naval Training Station San Diego, California.
Frank Samuel Hoag’s awards and decorations included: The Purple Heart Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal, American Defense Service Medal (Fleet Clasp), Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal (Bronze Star), World War II Victory Medal, American Campaign Medal, and Rifle Marksman.
Official records from Government Archives report the U.S.S., Oklahoma (Battleship #37, later BB-37) served from 1916 to 1946. In 1940 the U.S.S. Oklahoma's base of operation was from the west coast of the United States to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, and was there when it was attacked by the Japanese Imperial Navy on December 7, 1941.
Notes: The list of awards and honors Samuel Hoag Jr. Received only reflects citations and awards present in the service members' Official Military Personnel File and listed in the Navy Department Awards Web Service site and may not be complete. The City Sentinel acknowledges the assistance of MC1 (SW/AW/SCW) Bryan Niegel, Media Outreach Department, U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach, 5722 Integrity Drive, BLDG 456-3, Millington, Tenneessee, 38054. Pat McGuigan contributed to this report.
