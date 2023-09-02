Midwest City, Oklahoma -- This week, Rose State College recognized the first recipients of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) Grant Nursing Scholarship.
Rose State will provide incoming nursing students with a $10,000 scholarship each semester.
Some journalists and other joined Rose State to commending "these exceptional students and celebrating the strides being made in nursing education. This initiative lightens the financial burden of education and sets the stage for a new era of nursing professionals who are equipped to make a lasting impact on healthcare," a press release said.
The awarded nursing students include ShyAna Ortiz, Kirstyn Brawner, Megan Retherford, Maci Carnes, Lisa Windle, Tyler Shannon, Amenah Rice, Tiffany Brooks, Connie Kuebeck, Marah Jones, Shelley Caldwell, Sabrina Dowdy and Frankie Montoya.
Rose State College President Dr. Jeanie Webb, Academic Affairs Vice President Travis Hurst, and those first nursing program scholars were part of the celebration in the Health Sciences Building on Watts Drive in Midwest City.
