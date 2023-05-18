Oklahoma City -- What sponsors tout as "a fun, family-friendly homeschool event" returns to First Americans Museum (FAM) this Friday, May 19 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Homeschool days, now held quarterly, include tours, hands-on activities and demonstrations for a discounted admission with advance registration.
Families enjoy discounted admission at the school rate with advance registration.
Both individual families and home-school co-ops are welcome.
Discounted admission is only available in advance through the FAM website, here: https://famok.org/homeschool-days/
FAM Members receive FREE admission.
Again, this Homeschool Day is Friday, May 19 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Keep an eye out for future Homeschool Days.
With an increasing number of summer camps and special days for families and activities for youngsters, the First Americans Museum (FAM) on the Oklahoma River in Oklahoma City has emerged as a popular destination for all Oklahomans.
Cross-country travelers are stopping frequently at the facility, located at the 'intersection' of Interstates 35 and 40.
The First Americans exhibit on the "Doctrine of Discovery" continues at the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City, until August.
If you have not gone yet, the First Americans Museum is located at 659 First Americans Boulevard in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma 73129. For general information, visit: https://famok.org/
Earlier this year, the Society of American Travel Writers (SATW) awarded First Americans Museum (FAM) with the 2022 Phoenix Award "for outstanding contribution to a quality travel experience through conservation, preservation, beautification or environmental efforts."
Since its September 2021 opening FAM has become one Oklahoma's most significant destinations for travelers, and for "stay-cations" enjoyed by local and regional residents.
(https://www.city-sentinel.com/arts_and_entertainment/first-americans-museum-grand-opening-set-for-september-18-and-19/article_0800e3d7-7209-5773-ab8a-4c89667ae7fc.html )
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel wrote this story, drawing from newspaper archives and a recent press release from the First Americans Museum. For past coverage of FAM, check out city-sentinel.com . McGuigan has covered tribal issues regularly since 1990. He is a past winner of the Diversity News award from the Society of Professional Journalists -- Oklahoma Pro Chapter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.