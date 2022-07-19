A federal district court has temporarily prohibited the Biden Administration from enforcing new, expansive, and unlawful gender identity mandates against Oklahoma and 19 other States.
The Biden Administration's “guidance” documents attempted, among other things, to force schools to allow biological males to compete on girls’ sports teams and use the girls’ showers and locker rooms.
The Associated Press reported on Saturday (July 16) that U.S. District Judge Charles Atchley Jr., in Tennessee, "ruled for the 20 state attorneys general who sued last August claiming the Biden administration directives infringe on states’ right to enact laws that, for example, prevent students from participating in sports based on their gender identity or requiring schools and businesses to provide bathrooms and showers to accommodate transgender people."
“The federal government’s agencies, under Biden’s direction, regularly exceed the authority delegated to them by Congress,” said Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor in a press release sent to The Oklahoma City Sentinel.
“These unelected bureaucrats, who are almost impossible to fire, are ready to destroy women’s sports and invade their privacy to impose their woke agenda on the American people.”
In its ruling, issued on July 15, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee enjoined the U.S. Department of Education and the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) from enforcing various “guidance” documents, including an “Interpretation,” a “Dear Educator” letter, and a “Fact Sheet,” that provided the misguided interpretations of Title IX. These documents all relied on an overbroad reading of the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 decision in “Bostock v. Clayton County,” the court held, and attempted to impose legal mandates on gender identity “that appear nowhere in Bostock, Title IX, or its implementing regulations.”
The following plaintiff states joined the lawsuit: Tennessee, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, and West Virginia.
Title IX, enacted in 1972, reads in relevant part:
"No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance."
Note: Pat McGuigan of The Oklahoma City Sentinel contributed to this report.
