A new study warns that when children sit in front of a screen all day, lasting damage can occur to their brains.
(https://studyfinds.org/infants-screen-time-brain-damage/ )
According to "news pitch" sent to The City Sentinel's Pat McGuigan, "Difficulty staying alert, controlling impulses and emotions, sustaining attention, following multi-step instructions, and completing difficult tasks are all correlated with long screen times as an infant. Children’s screen time needs to be closely monitored, particularly during early brain development."
Jennifer London of Elkordy Global Strategies, wrote in her email to The City Sentinel, "Kim Cunningham understands that children with developmental disabilities may struggle in their day-to-day lives without receiving the support they need. Occupational therapy can provide children with valuable tools to enhance their daily lives and improve their overall well-being."
Cunningham is senior occupational therapsist for the New York City Department of Education. She is also the founder of "Hands on Fun Occupational Therapy" (https://handsonfunot.com/ ).
Kim Cunningham's insights have been featured in Medium, Today’s Parent, When Women Inspire, and more.
As a Senior Occupational Therapist for over 30 years, Kim insights are helping educators understand:
* How the brain becomes “overwhelmed”, depleted necessary mental tools to develop cognitive skills such as executive function.
* The ways screen-time is associated with delayed motor skills and delayed cognitive and language development as well as poorer academic performance.
* The underlying reasons why kids use screens too much (i.e. challenges such as food or housing insecurity, and mood disorders among parents).
* Guidelines for appropriate amount of screen-time and how to manage it for kids.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper, an experienced classroom teacher, prepared this story for posting, basing it on the 'news pitch' received from Jennifer London of Elkourdy Global Strategies, based in Forest Hills, New York.
