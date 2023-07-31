A well-known "Brain Wellness" Expert and the author of “Back on Track” Dr. Rebecca Jackson is offering tips to ensure your child heads off to school with the best possible foundation.
With all the challenges of getting ready for a busy school year, the following tips will help keep children on track with a good plan.
Her framework includes:
* Ensure good rest and fuel to provide optimal support for the first week of school-a time full of stress and nerves that can be exhausting. A tired or stressed-out brain is a negative brain. Not only do kids need to adjust back to school routines, but they will also experience a lot of new things, and new experiences are exhausting for the brain. A good bedtime wakeup routine ensures plenty of sleep. Healthy snacks can make a significant difference. Check their schedule for snack and lunch times, focus on providing protein and healthy fats, and minimize sugars and food dyes that can spike and crash energy and disrupt attention.
* Create a healthy morning routine to minimize stress and prepare for optimal attention and focus. Prep everything the night before lunches, including backpacks, and outfits, allow your child time to wake up, avoid access to phones or tablets to minimize distractions, eat a healthy breakfast, and get your child moving. Even just 1-3 minutes of engaging large muscles and spiking the heart rate can help to wake the brain up to activate memory and attention.
* Help your kids know what to expect with the new year -- new teachers, classrooms, schedules, and routines can create enormous stress. The more you can prepare your kids for what they will be experiencing that may be new or different, the calmer and more prepared they will feel. Think about what new and different challenges and experiences this new school year will present each day. The more information you can find out and share with your students at every age, the more prepared they will feel for the new year.
Here's some targeted counsel from Dr. Jackson, using the plural neutral pronoun:
For Elementary School, ask yourself, “Can your child picture what their day will look like? Do they know where they will put their backpack and lunch box? The classroom, teacher, where they are seated, where the closest restroom is? Do they have a plan for what they need to bring with them to specials such as gym or art if they change classrooms?"
For Middle School: "Does your child now have a locker and need to learn how to use a lock? Do they have to change classes and are worried about having enough time and remembering where to go?:”
And, for High School: "Access to school portals can provide both answers and questions if you are not sure how frequently a teacher updates their grades it can look like your child is missing a test or assignment."
To hear about your child's day, she counsels to wait until after she or he has had a snack.
These insights are included in Dr. Jacksons' book “Back on Track.”
Her book publicity team says it is written to provide help in reducing back-to-school stress for parents and educators alike.
Editor’s Notes: "Dr. Jackson is currently the VP of Programs and Outcomes for Brain Balance, where she designs and implements programs focused on strengthening the brain to optimize human performance for a variety of ages and abilities. Dr. Jackson graduated from Life University as a Doctor of Chiropractic in 2001. You can find her recently peer-reviewed research in the Journal of Advances in Medicine and Medical Research 2021. Effects of the Brain Balance (registered trademark) Program on Cognitive Performance in Children and Adolescents with Developmental Issues. Jackson has appeared on national broadcasts including ABC’s The Doctors Show and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and has contributed to numerous national print outlets including Forbes, Business Insider, TODAY, Huffington Post, and many more." Todd Shannon adapted this from press release transmitted to The City Sentinel by Maria Sireno, a public relations coordinator.
