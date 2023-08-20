In a memo sent last week to members of the Oklahoma Legislature supportive of education reform in the state, State Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters details how his predecessor former-Superintendent Joy Hofmeister conducted what he calls "flagrant negligence."
Superintendent Walters wrote:
“I was sworn in as the State Superintendent of Public Instruction on January 9, 2023 and on that date assumed direction of the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE). It is my intention to inform members of the legislature of the flagrant negligence I observed upon taking office. This report outlines the wasteful behaviors, failures, and overall abysmal state of OSDE under the direction of former Superintendent Joy Hofmeister as well as the subsequent corrective actions of my administration.
“Part one of this assessment covers egregious examples of the lack of accountability, oversight, and general mismanagement of the agency under Joy Hofmeister’s leadership. My administration has uncovered the following serious issues in our first six months at OSDE:
* Lack of centralized accountability and oversight on agency purchases resulting in contracts that violate the Central Purchasing Act
* A backlog of teacher revocation hearings that were never completed, including teachers who were accused of sexual crimes against minors, and in one case, murder
* Hundreds of thousands of dollars in wasteful spending on unused equipment and inefficiencies
* A series of mistakes in the Federal Programs division that, left uncovered, would have left taxpayers on the hook for paying back $31M
* A 54% increase in employees over Superintendent Hofmeister’s 8 years in office, growing the bureaucracy of the agency and nearly doubling the cost of employee salaries from $19M to $37M annually
* Major errors in the calculation of A-F report cards due to lack of processes and procedures, putting federal Title funds at risk
* A coordinated assault on my administration by the former Chief of Staff who worked with current employees and the media to plant false stories, and who went to disturbing lengths to hide his communications during his last 6 months at OSDE
While certain members of the legislature have continued to spread baseless rumors about my management of the agency, I have diligently worked to clean up the utter chaos and waste I inherited.
The issues covered in part one of this report only scratch the surface of the problems at OSDE. Rest assured that I will continue to improve and transform OSDE into an agency that serves parents, teachers, and students and is a good steward of taxpayer dollars. Under my leadership, all students will receive the best education possible.
Lack of Procurement Oversight
The former administration had no regard for the Central Purchasing Act, nor were they concerned with oversight of agency procurement. Agency purchases were routinely rubberstamped without oversight or approval by the former Chief of Staff or Superintendent Hofmeister.
The previous administration failed to act appropriately on multiple Request for Proposal (RFP) expectations from OMES, resulting in $17M+ in sole-source contracts. The lack of action on these contracts put the new administration in a position to extend additional sole sources or put the agency at significant risk.
My administration has worked closely with OMES Central Purchasing and Information Services to evaluate the sole-source contracts that had to be extended due to lack of preparedness by the former administration. I am requiring all sole-source contracts to go to RFP within the next fiscal year. The current Chief of Staff approves all agency purchases, and I personally approve all expenditures over $1000 to ensure proper oversight over all OSDE purchases.
Legal Investigation Backlog
The previous administration failed to complete license revocation hearings for teachers accused of serious crimes including molestation, sexual assault, and rape of minors, and in one case, first-degree murder. Some of these cases have been pending since at least 2019, leaving the new administration to gather evidence and hold hearings on cases that are over 4 years old. Nineteen such dockets and investigations have been found to be incomplete and unresolved (see Exhibit 1 for case descriptions) and an additional 20 had no apparent action.
Under my leadership, OSDE has taken action to accumulate evidence and schedule hearings to complete the license revocation hearings left to languish by the previous administration. We will ensure that all Oklahoma students are safe from those who would do them harm.
Waste
The previous administration were extremely poor stewards of taxpayer dollars as evidenced by millions of dollars in inefficiencies and waste, all while asking the legislature for increased appropriations every year. Below are several examples of the big-spending mentality that plagued OSDE during the previous administration:
* Purchased non-OMES managed Mac products, resulting in more than $100K in currently unusable (“bricked”) devices until recovery is complete
* Software licenses were not managed or consolidated into any record and could be purchased ad hoc
instead; $25,000 in immediate Zoom and Adobe Pro software savings have already been identified
* Mobile Device and Wireless Hot Spot (Mi-Fi) devices were active for up to 2 years despite sitting in a box in the basement at a cost of $40 per month per line
* Over 20 InContact licenses were purchased for employees to cover the front desk receptionist’s breaks at a cost of $55K annually. We have routed these duties to existing customer service representatives and cancelled the duplicative licenses.
* Purchased over $36,000 of video and sound equipment, where it was stored unused, unorganized, and unmanaged in the Hodge building basement (see Exhibit 2). An agency of less than 400 people has no need for rooms full of tripods, projectors, cameras, lenses, microphones, speakers, and soundboards.
My administration has implemented an asset management system in order to create a record of the devices owned by the agency. We have cancelled duplicative licenses and unused Mi-Fi lines to realize immediate cost savings. We will continue to eliminate waste and inefficiencies at the agency and ensure that taxpayer dollars go to fund education, rather than expensive tech equipment that gathers dust in a basement.
Mistakes in Federal Programs
The Federal Programs division made several mistakes that if not discovered would have resulted in Oklahoma taxpayers footing a $31M bill. In one case, the previous administration used the wrong data to calculate maintenance of equity, a federal requirement of Covid-related funds. Fortunately, my administration checked the calculations before they were submitted to the federal government, or OSDE would have owed $27M to be in compliance with maintenance of equity requirements. Additionally, another miscalculation, again using the wrong data, resulted in under-allocated ESSER funds, shorting districts by $4M. Finally, a third miscalculation caused one charter school to be over-funded, requiring them to pay back $547K.
My administration has installed an experienced leadership team to get the federal programs division back on track. We have executed corrections to the ESSER formulas so that districts now have the correct allocation amounts. We will continue to create documented policies and procedures so that mistakes are eliminated.
Staffing Increase and Inefficient Organizational Structure
The previous administration created unprecedented bureaucratic bloat: a 54% increase in OSDE employees from 275 to 409 and ballooning personnel costs from $19M annually to $37M annually (see Exhibit 3). In calendar year 2022 alone, 49 brand new positions were created within the agency (a 10% increase in employees), with more than $2.2M in new staff salary burden. Additionally, 146 major staffing transactions occurred outside of the new positions, which resulted in an additional $745K in annual staff expenditures. Despite the uncontrolled increase in personnel spend, Superintendent Hofmeister lobbied the legislature for 12% across-the-board pay raises, with no consideration of employee performance or market-based salary adjustments.
The previous administration put in place an inefficient organizational structure that spread decision-making across the agency and inhibited any form of executive oversight or accountability. For example, the agency was rife with inflated job titles that did not align with state standards. There were 45 Executive and Assistant Executive Directors out of 409 employees (see Exhibit 3), all of whom had final say in their departments’ expenditures. OSDE’s executive directors made up 45% of the total roles titled “executive director” in the state.
My administration immediately implemented a hiring freeze and identified a $1.3M savings in personnel expenditures during my first 3 months in office. My administration also initiated a complete reorganization of the agency to eliminate communication silos. The reorganization also included job title alignment such that agency job titles now align with state standards. We have evaluated the skillsets and qualifications of division administrators, promoting underutilized internal talent and recruiting qualified external individuals.
Failure in A-F Report Cards
Oklahoma’s Title funds from the federal government are contingent upon meeting federal accountability reporting requirements. The previous administration’s grave errors and delays put Title funding at risk. The previous administration made several calculation errors in the A-F report card process. Superintendent Hofmeister’s team removed the most experienced employee from the report card process and promoted an employee who did not meet the minimum job qualifications to lead the accountability division. The resulting mistakes caused by the previous administration’s poor decisions caused districts to have to review their data on three separate occasions, taking away staff’s valuable time that should have been spent on children’s education to check numbers in a spreadsheet. These mistakes were so severe that all data had to be re-checked and recalculated. Report cards were delayed nearly 6 months. Because federal designations for additional school supports are driven by report card data, the designations were also delayed 6 months, leaving schools very little time to implement improvement plans that would raise student performance.
My administration has installed qualified, experienced employees to run the state’s accountability system. OSDE is on track to have the earliest release of report cards ever; providing parents and districts valuable data to inform their decision-making and make sure that Oklahoma’s Title funds are never at risk.
Agency Leaks and Sabotage
OSDE’s former Chief of Staff has waged an all-out assault on the Walters administration by planting media stories. He has repeatedly solicited information from current employees and has coordinated with now-former employees as evidenced by text messages and confidential agency emails forwarded to his personal email address (see Exhibit 4).
Leaked agency documents
The former Chief of Staff has personally contacted several current OSDE employees fishing for information to leak to media sources to distract from the improvements Superintendent Walters is making to OSDE. In one text message exchange, he refers to Superintendent Walters as “LH,” which stands for “Little Hitler” according to individuals who witnessed him using the phrase. He also expresses his intense disdain for Superintendent Walters as “a true POS [piece of sh**] in every way.”
* During the transition, the former Executive Director of Communications forwarded confidential agency emails to the former Chief of Staff’s personal email address.
* Deleted emails
During the last 6 months of Superintendent Hofmeister’s term, Phil Bacharach sent only 7 emails according to the contents of his SDE email account. Upon closer examination, it is clear that he deleted over 1,000 emails that he sent during this time period. All government communications are considered open records, and Phil Bacharach made a conscious decision to attempt to erase them. He targeted the last 6 months of communications for deletion, which corresponds with the ramp up of Superintendent Hofmeister’s failed gubernatorial campaign.
Open Records Requests (ORR)
* OSDE saw an immediate 127% increase in ORRs from December 2022 to January 2023 and a 35.6% month-over-month increase.
* The majority of the ORR requests have shifted from Public Interest under Joy Hofmeister to Media Inquiry under Superintendent Walters.
I will always advocate for government transparency. There is a process in place for media requests and ORRs that must be followed to ensure that all sensitive information is redacted prior to release. If this process is not properly followed it puts the agency at dire legal risk given the federal protections required of education-related information.
Conclusion
Despite the mess I inherited from the previous administration, I have taken action to make OSDE the most efficient and transparent state agency so that we can best serve parents, teachers, and kids. I have ensured that all contracts flowing through OSDE are aligned with the Central Purchasing Act and installed executive oversight on all agency purchases.
I have created a system to deal with the backlog of teacher revocation hearings to keep our kids safe from individuals who would seek to do them harm. I have installed experienced leadership who know how to keep the agency in compliance with federal regulations so that Oklahoma’s federal funding is never at risk.
I have eliminated waste and will continue to realize cost savings so that Oklahoman’s hard-earned tax dollars directly support our kids’ education rather than fund bureaucracy and big government. I will continue to keep the legislature informed of my progress in transforming OSDE on our path to making Oklahoma number 1 in public education.
Sincerely,
Ryan Walters, State Superintendent of Public Instruction
Note: This story first appeared online here:
https://www.citynewstulsa.com/education/details-on-effort-to-undermine-the-state-department-of-education/article_978b2bdc-3b95-11ee-b418-130dd38fb998.html . It is reposted with the permission of David Arnett. FROM THE CITY SENTINEL (Oklahoma City ): This information is posted in the public interest by The City Sentinel newspaper. While submissions with other views about these issues are welcome, managers and content decision-makers for The City Sentinel newspaper reserve the right to make content decisions about news, information and opinion without regard to political considerations or pressure. This standard is applied to other matters of public interest and information or other matters covered by the newspaper, which is locally-owned and managed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.