OKLAHOMA CITY – On Friday (September 9), the Seventh Annual Dennis Portis III Memorial Golf Tournament at the Lincoln Park Golf-West Course raised more than $29,000 in funds for the Metro Tech Foundation and the Dr. Dennis L. Portis, III Memorial Scholarship.
Former Metro Tech Associate Superintendent of Instruction, Community Leader and Golf Enthusiast, Dr. Portis, established the Metro Tech Foundation Golf Tournament, and it was renamed in his honor after his untimely passing in 2016. The continuation of the annual golf tournament is made possible by his wife, Kristy Viravong-Portis, his daughter, Sha’ Marie Portis and the Metro Tech Foundation Board of Trustees.
A total of 32 teams consisting of Metro Tech employees, stake holders and community members and partners registered in this year’s tournament. Metro Tech Foundation Director, Ashley Gibson, has been with the non-profit for six years.
“I love to see everyone come together to help the Foundation,” Gibson said. “I think that this is also a great way for the Foundation to reconnect with the community.”
As an instructor in the Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) division, Dr. Portis believed building a solid foundation through a well-rounded STEM curriculum is the best way to ensure students are exposed to these areas throughout their educational career.
“Dr. Portis was a cornerstone at Metro Tech in his role as an Associate Superintendent,” Gibson said. “He was vital in the growth of both STEM education and the Metro Tech Foundation.”
In recognition of this, a portion of the tournament funds are allocated to the foundation’s Dr. Dennis L. Portis, III Memorial Scholarship awarded to students completing Biomedical or Pre-Engineering programs at the Metro Tech STEM Academy.
The tournament also supports the continuous mission of the Metro Tech Foundation to provide financial aid to students in need. An estimated $75,000 in aid is granted to Metro Tech students each year through the Foundation’s assistance programs.
“We firmly believe that eliminating students’ personal barriers to completing quality career education is an answer to breaking the generational poverty cycle in the Oklahoma City metro,” Gibson said.
About Metro Technology Centers: One of the largest and most diverse technology centers in Oklahoma, Metro Tech has four campuses offering short-term, career and customized business training. Campuses are located in South Oklahoma City, Northeast Oklahoma City, the Will Rogers Airport and Downtown Oklahoma City.
