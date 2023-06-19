Oklahoma City – In a “staff report” from Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs (OCPA) President Jonathan Small described the controversial tuition tax hikes approved by the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents as “unjustified.”
The criticism comes in a broader state and national context of concerns over the direction and cost of higher education.
The OCPA release said the latest boost in tuition “shows the university is not serious about its mission of providing a quality, affordable education to Oklahomans.”
Small declared: “It is absurd that OU has chosen to hike tuition in a year when more than $1 billion was appropriated to state colleges, at the same time that OU is spending its financial resources in court to keep the public from viewing a taxpayer-funded report on alleged decades of false claims about the school’s fundraising, and at the same time OU is maintaining a pointless and divisive ‘diversity, equity and inclusion’ regime and paying a man $18,000 to perform at the state’s largest drag-queen show.”
OU’s governing board consented to a 3% tuition hike last week. In 2021, the tuition was jacked up by 2.75 %. In addition to all that, out-of-state students had a 3% tuition boost in 2022.
Small and other critics point out that the institution opposed allowing taxpayers to view “reports done for the university by the Jones Day law firm that examined alleged misreporting on alumni donor data to U.S. News and World Report and allegations that former OU President David Boren sexually harassed aides. OU spent $1 million in taxpayer funds on the two reports.”
During the Legislature session, lawmakers approved the most substantial hike in support for state colleges in recent history – over $ billion, a 14.9% increase.
As reported in The City Sentinel, three key Republicans supporters of higher education are vexed over the tuition hike.
Senators Adam Pugh and Kristin Thompson of Edmond, and Sen. Ally Seifried of Claremore criticized the tuition jack-up in a legislative press release last week. The trio were not shy, in the words of Monday’s OCPA release, about stating “lawmakers have options to bring OU in line with the expectations of the citizens that the university is supposed to serve.”
Mr. Small, known nationally as a conservative leader in a range of policy areas, said Monday, “It’s time for the Legislature to pass a moratorium on tuition and fee increases and prohibit any more funding to any college that operates DEI divisions.
“And the Legislature should sue OU for the Jones Day reports.”
Last week, a media representative spokesperson said, "University of Oklahoma administration and the OU Regents approach decisions around tuition increases cautiously and with Oklahoma families in mind."
An OU press release asserted, "OU has increased tuition waivers to students by 48%, or $20 million in the past five years. Increasing the availability of need-based aid is our No. 1 fundraising priority, and it is a major component of our $2 billion fundraising campaign, which designates $500 million toward scholarships and student support."
In a previous commentary for The City Sentinel, this writer reported concerning "A new wave of people who are “Sooner born and bred” are abandoning the home of the Crimson and Cream – the University of Oklahoma.
"Their discretionary contributions are going elsewhere, these days.
"While some of her colleagues (past and present) might be asleep at the wheel, Hannah Grossman, Fox News Digital Associate Editor, was wide awake when she accumulated information for a compelling story about conservative donors who have decided to stop supporting ideas and agendas they despise."
George Leef, editorial content director at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, documents the trend toward non-traditional instruction aimed at achieving a wide range of "Progressive" policy goals.
Leef recently review Drexel University Professor Stanley K. Ridgley's new book, "Brutal Minds: The Dark World of Left-Wing Brainwashing in Our Universities," declaring it "blows the whistle on the ugly phenomenon of using college to turn students into zealots who despise America."
