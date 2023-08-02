Oklahoma City -- The Oklahoma Commission on the Status of Women (OCSW) praised Governor Kevin Stitt for “being the first governor in the nation to stand up for women.”
Brenda Jones Barwick, chair of the OCSW, said in a statement:
“The Commission supports the Executive Order signed today to protect women in sports, school restrooms, locker rooms, correctional facilities, and her human right for access to safe spaces for women. The Commission's mission is to advise the Governor and legislature on barriers for women to economic opportunities and quality of life.”
Mrs. Barwck said the Executive Order, signed during a Blue Room ceremony on Tuesday (August 1), “helps protect these basic human rights for all Oklahoma women.”
Two legislators pressing for passage of House Bill 1449 and Senate Bill 408 – formal text of the Women’s Bill of Rights – said they supported Stitt’s action.
A legislative press release sent to The City Sentinel said, “The bills clarify how people of both biological sexes are treated under state law by defining 'sex' as a person's biological sex at birth and forbid unfair sex discrimination while allowing for recognition of the differences between sex on issues related to biology, privacy, safety or fairness.”
The signing event drew an overflow crowd of journalists, state legislative staff and advocates of the Women’s Bill of Rights to the Blue Room of the Oklahoma State Capitol.
In a joint statement, referencing an ‘Interim Study’ report they prepared late last year, the two Republican legislators said:
"We are both immensely relieved to see the Women's Bill of Rights take effect in Oklahoma. Women must be protected in situations where they may be vulnerable, and inviting biological men into these spaces without the consent of the women present is unsafe, unwise and unjust.
“Last interim, we saw the need for a clear distinction of biological sex in legal situations and worked together to file legislation in February to enact the Women's Bill of Rights.”
Each of the bills cleared the “chambers of origin” and are eligible for consideration in next year’s 2024 legislative session.
The Women’s Bill of Rights is a “model legislation” work from Women's Voice, Independent Women's Law Center, and Women's Liberation Front, organizations active at the national level which are supportive of traditional morality, economic liberty and limited government, among other things.
The text of the Women’s Bill of Rights follows:
“Whereas, males and females possess unique and immutable biological differences that manifest prior to birth and increase as they age and experience puberty;
“Whereas, biological differences between the sexes mean that only females are able to get pregnant, give birth, and breastfeed children;
“Whereas, biological differences between the sexes mean that males are, on average, bigger, stronger, and faster than females;
“Whereas, biological differences between the sexes leave females more physically vulnerable than males to specific forms of violence, including sexual violence;
“Whereas, females have historically suffered from discrimination in education, athletics, and employment;
“Whereas, biological differences between the sexes are enduring and may, in some circumstances, warrant the creation of separate social, educational, athletic, or other spaces in order to ensure safety and/or to allow members of each sex to succeed and thrive;
“Whereas, inconsistencies in court rulings and policy initiatives with respect to the definitions of ‘sex,’ ‘male,’ ‘female,’ ‘man,’ and ‘woman’ have led to endangerment of single-sex spaces and resources, thereby necessitating clarification of certain terms,
“We affirm that:
“1. For purposes of state/federal law, a person’s ‘sex’ is defined as his or her biological sex (either male or female) at birth;
“2. For purposes of state/federal law, a ‘female’ is an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to produce ova; a ‘male’ is an individual whose biological reproductive system is developed to fertilize the ova of a female;
“3. For purposes of state/federal law, ‘woman’ and ‘girl’ refer to human females, and the terms ‘man’ and ‘boy’ refer to human males;
“4. For purposes of state/federal law, the word ‘mother’ is defined as a parent of the female sex and ‘father’ is defined as a parent of the male sex;
“5. When it comes to sex, ‘equal’ does not mean ‘same’ or ‘identical’;
“6. When it comes to sex, separate is not inherently unequal;
“7. There are legitimate reasons to distinguish between the sexes with respect to athletics, prisons or other detention facilities, domestic violence shelters, rape crisis centers, locker rooms, restrooms, and other areas where biology, safety, and/or
privacy are implicated;
“8. Policies and laws that distinguish between the sexes are subject to intermediate constitutional scrutiny, which forbids unfair discrimination against similarly#situated males and females but allows the law to distinguish between the sexes where such distinctions are substantially related to important governmental objectives;
“9. Any public school or school district and any federal/state/local agency, department, or office that collects vital statistics for the purpose of complying with anti#discrimination laws or for the purpose of gathering accurate public health, crime, economic or other data shall identify each individual who is part of the collected data set as either male or female at birth.”
Riley Gaines, an All-American female swimmer, joined Stitt at the signing ceremony. Gaines has advocated to protect competitive sports at the college level for biological women.
