The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority has the greenlight to seek millions in bonds for toll road projects despite criticism and an ongoing lawsuit. The approval was given by An oversight council.
The Council of Bond oversight has approved OTA's application for $500 million in bond funds for its $5 billion,15-year long-range ACCESs turnpike expansion plans. The funds will be used to enhance the current toll road network across Oklahoma and construct new turnpikes to complete a loop around Oklahoma City.
The council voted 3 to 1 with the caveat that the pending lawsuit must be settled to proceed. Residents in the Norman area have been up in arms and had asked the council to not approve the agencies request in a letter.
The OTA says it takes the resident's requests seriously as they move forward with plans to build the new tollways. State Transportation Secretary and Director Tm Gatz says that its his job to look toward the future and provide the transportation system that Oklahomans will need.
Over 200 property owners filed two lawsuits against OTA in May 2022 just three months after OTA announced its plans. OTA was accused of violating the Open Meetings Act.
In addition to the new turnpikes several existing roadways will be widened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.